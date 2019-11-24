Will McElvain passed for two touchdowns, Trevor Allen ran for a pair and Northern Iowa defeated Western Illinois, 38-7, in a regular-season finale at the UNI-Dome on Sunday.
McElvain, who was 10-for-18 passing for 154 yards, threw 61 yards to Logan Wolf and 36 to Jaylin James for touchdowns. Allen, who finished with 94 yards on 24 carries, had short touchdown runs to complete 15- and 16-play drives for the Panthers (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who have won all six of their home games in the regular season.
Chris Kolarevic added a 28-yard interception return for a score for Northern Iowa, which is ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll and will learn its postseason fate today.
Connor Sampson was 26-for-32 passing with a touchdown and interception for the Leathernecks (1-11, 1-7), who lost their third straight.
Dubuque Senior grad Sam Schnee had 12 carries for 48 yards for UNI.
Drake 31, Davidson 28 — At Davidson, N.C.: Freshman quarterback Ian Corwin threw two touchdown passes and wide receiver Alex Bray tossed one of his own as Drake held off Davidson. Drew Lauer rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (6-5, 6-2 Pioneer Football League). He also had a receiving TD and finished with three catches for 63 yards.