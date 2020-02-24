LAS VEGAS — Ryan Newman said he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details in a statement from the driver read before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated,” Newman wrote in a statement. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.”
There is no timetable for Newman’s return to racing, but Roush Fenway Racing said the 42-year-old Indiana native is determined to get back to the track.
“He has expressed unequivocally that this is where he wants to be and he wants to be back in a race car,” said Roush President Steve Newmark, adding that once he returns, Newman wants to be the one to address his health personally.
Roush Fenway gave its first detailed account of the harrowing ordeal that began when Newman, while leading the last lap of the rain-delayed Daytona 500, was involved in a crash that sent him hard into a wall, airborne, hit in the driver side door by another car, then trapped in an upside-down Ford on fire as rescue workers tried to free him from the damaged vehicle.
He was hospitalized Monday night in what Roush officials called serious but not life-threatening condition — which Newmark said they did not learn until Newman’s father passed along the information from doctors roughly two hours after the accident.
Newman walked out of the Daytona Beach hospital roughly 42 hours later appearing unscathed and holding hands with his two young daughters.
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Tommy Johnson Jr. raced to his 18th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Johnson beat Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman in the final with a 3.883-second pass at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Defending series champions Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) also won in the second of 24 races on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
HOCKEY
DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Sunday.
The Stars’ Joe Pavelski opened the scoring in the first period. Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik tied the game in the second period on the power play.
BASEBALL
PHOENIX — Utilityman Brock Holt is guaranteed $3.25 million under his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, which includes a club option for 2021 and performance bonuses that could make the deal worth $8.25 million over two seasons.
A 31-year-old left-handed batter, Holt spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list Sunday, further putting in doubt whether the former AL MVP will play again.
The Red Sox made the move while claiming right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
WRESTLING
Iowa handles Oklahoma State
IOWA CITY — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won 8 of the 10 matches on Sunday night to steamroll No. 9 Oklahoma State, 34-6.
The Hawkeyes got pins from Austin DeSanto at 133 and Pat Lugo at 149, as well as major decisions from Spencer Lee at 125, Max Murin at 141, Michael Kemerer at 174 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 in the blowout victory.
BASKETBALL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee Friday night contesting a shot late in the second quarter.
TENNIS
Stefanos Tsitsipas was hardly troubled in beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to retain the Open 13 title on Sunday, securing the fifth overall of his blossoming career without dropping a set.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka worked overtime and won two matches on Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to take the Delray Beach Open championship. Opelka won his second career ATP title. He defeated second-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a rain-delayed semifinal, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Jeanne Evert Dubin, a former world-ranked professional tennis player and a younger sister of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, has died. She was 62. Evert Dubin died Thursday after a 2 1/2-year struggle with ovarian cancer, according to an online obituary posted by Lorne & Sons Funeral Home in Delray Beach, where she lived.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch Saturday night before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.
The end came at 1:39 of the seventh round when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel as he was getting pummeled in a neutral corner.