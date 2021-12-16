IRVING, Texas — Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season.
The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders’ move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert.
The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.
While Las Vegas has always been a destination for fans over Super Bowl weekend, officials believe the economic impact will be an additional $500 million with the game in the city.
The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time this season. Glendale, Ariz., will host its third Super Bowl after the 2022 season.
Source: NFL plans changes to COVID protocol
IRVING, Texas — The NFL is planning “significant changes” to its COVID-19 protocols amid the worst three-day stretch for the league during the pandemic, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
The person said the league and the NFL Players Association are discussing three main areas: testing protocols; return to play guidelines to allow asymptomatic players who’ve tested positive to return sooner; and encouraging booster shots.
On Monday, the league informed coaches, front-office staff and other team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. Players weren’t included in the mandate because the league hasn’t mandated the vaccine.
Browns’ Mayfield, Stefanski test positive
CLEVELAND — When Kevin Stefanski received word he’d tested positive again for COVID-19, Cleveland’s cool coach barely blinked. Nothing new for him or the Browns.
On Wednesday, the team’s virus outbreak widened and worsened with Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday’s game against Las Vegas.
In all, Cleveland has 18 players — 11 of them starters or regulars — and two coaches on the COVID-19 list.
Bills QB Allen intent on playing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — So long as he can walk, Josh Allen has no intention of letting a sprained left foot prevent him from playing against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and with the Bills’ late-season playoff push needing a jolt.
Though it’s too early to determine whether he’ll be cleared by the Bills medical staff, the fourth-year starter left no doubt of his desire to play after practicing on a limited basis in a noncontact walkthrough session on Wednesday.
Giants QB Jones not cleared, Glennon to start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (9-4).
BASKETBALL
Cleveland St. cancels games at Duke, Kent St.
Cleveland State on Wednesday canceled men’s basketball games at No. 2 Duke on Saturday and at Kent State next Tuesday after pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and positive cases within the program.
HOCKEY
NHL reinstitutes enhanced restrictions
With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include restricting players to staying in their hotels while on the road in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff.
The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person with direct knowledge of discussions between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Daily testing will also return for players and coaches as part of the decision, which was reached after two days of meetings and worsening conditions across the league on Wednesday.
Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Beach
CHICAGO — The Blackhawks and a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach have settled a lawsuit that eviscerated the franchise’s once-sterling reputation and shook up the NHL.
The confidential settlement was announced after the sides met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time. Former first-round pick Kyle Beach and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, participated in the Zoom session.
TENNIS
Pliskova withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of a right hand injury. Australian Open officials on Thursday confirmed the fourth-ranked player’s withdrawal.