Caitlin Clark had her second triple-double of the season with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 21 points as No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State, 88-61, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory.
Monika Czinano added 19 points as the Hawkeyes (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) bounced back from Thursday’s 79-64 loss to Duke, their first game since Nov. 17 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the cancellation of three games.
Bluder, in her 22nd season as Iowa’s coach, is 800-377 in her career and 444-235 at Iowa. She is one of six active Division I coaches, and one of 14 overall, with 800 or more wins.
“I would have liked to have won at Duke,” she said, laughing. “It’s special doing it on your home court. You’re just grateful you get to do this. How many people get to do what they love every day? It’s amazing.”
Clark, a sophomore guard who was an Associated Press preseason All-American, is averaging 21.7 points this season, but has struggled with her shooting. She was 9 of 25 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, and in her last three games has gone 20 of 61 from the field and 4 of 29 from long range.
Iowa outscored the Spartans (6-4, 0-1) 33-11 in the third quarter after leading 39-37 at halftime. The Hawkeyes held Michigan State to four field goals in the quarter and shot 68.8% from the field.
Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 18 points, snapping her streak of six consecutive games with 20 or more points. Deedee Hagemann added 12 points and Tamara Farquhar had 10.
No. 14 Iowa State 94, Longwood 56 — At Ames, Iowa: Sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens had double-doubles and Iowa State bounced back from its first loss. Sophomore Aubrey Joens had career highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds and senior Ashley Joens had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Picking up her 35th career double-double, Ashley Joens moved within four points of the No. 4 spot on the career scoring list (1,866 points).
MEN
Richmond 60, Northern Iowa 52 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Tyler Burton had 26 points as Richmond defeated Northern Iowa in non-conference play. Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the Spiders (5-4). Nick Sherod added eight rebounds.
Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter had 13 points for the Panthers (2-5). AJ Green added nine rebounds.
Drake 74, St. Thomas (Minn.) 64 — At Des Moines: Tucker DeVries had 21 points as Drake defeated St. Thomas of Minnesota 74-64 on Sunday. ShanQuan Hemphill had 17 points and seven rebounds for Drake (5-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Garrett Sturtz added 17 points. D.J. Wilkins had 12 points.
No. 11 Arizona 90, Oregon State 65 — At Corvallis, Ore.: Bennedict Mathurin scored 29 points to lead Arizona. Christian Koloko added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0, 1-0 Pac-12). Jerod Lucas scored 17 points to lead the Beavers (1-8, 0-2), who haven’t won since their opener against Portland State.
(Saturday’s late game)
No. 19 Iowa State 64, Creighton 58 — At Omaha, Neb.: Caleb Grill scored a season-high 16 points, Izaiah Brockington had all 12 of his points in the second half and Iowa State stayed unbeaten with a grinding victory over Creighton. The Cyclones (8-0), who have a new coach in T.J. Otzelberger and an overhauled roster after going 2-22 last season, extended their best start since opening 9-0 in 2015-16. The win at CHI Health Center was Iowa State’s first in 26 true road games since February 2019.
Iowa State hosts rival Iowa on Thursday.