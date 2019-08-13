Gleyber Torres hit three more home runs, including a pair of three-run drives in the night game that gave him 13 of New York’s record 59 long balls against Baltimore this season, and the Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep with an 11-8 win on Monday night in New York that stretched their winning streak versus the Orioles to 14 games.
Gio Urshela had six hits in the twinbill, including a 461-foot homer as the Yankees won the opener, 8-5, and raised his average to .332 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs.
AL East-leading New York hit seven homers and has five doubleheader sweeps to go along with one split. The Yankees improved to 15-2 against Baltimore with two games left and have won 12 of their past 14 overall.
Torres set a big league record with his fifth multihomer game against a team in a season, breaking a tie with Ralph Kiner (1947), Gus Zernial (1951) and Roy Sievers (1955). His 26 homers are two more than his total as a rookie last year, and the 13 against Baltimore matched Roger Maris in 1961 against Cleveland for the second-most against one team in a season by a Yankees player, one behind Lou Gehrig’s total in 1936 versus Cleveland.
When Torres came to the plate with runners on first and second in the eighth, Baltimore intentionally walked him.
Blue Jays 19, Rangers 4 — At Toronto: Brandon Drury hit his first career grand slam, Justin Smoak had a two-run homer among his three extra-base hits, and Toronto routed Texas.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 7, Reds 6 — At Washington: Trea Turner and Matt Adams homered, Erick Fedde pitched well after allowing a solo shot on the game’s first pitch and depleted Washington held on to edge Cincinnati.