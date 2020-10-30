IOWA CITY — Iowa redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Thursday.
Bryd, a running back from Alabaster, Ala., played on special teams in Iowa’s opener at Purdue. Jeudy, a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Fla., has not appeared in a game. Both players were three-star recruits coming out of high school, according to the 247sports composite rankings. Byrd had no offers from Power Five schools other than Iowa. Jeudy’s other Power Five offers were from Syracuse and Kansas State.
Big Ten denies Nebraska request for non-conference replacement game
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Big Ten denied Nebraska’s request to play a nonconference opponent Saturday to replace its originally scheduled game with Wisconsin that was canceled because the Badgers had a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos released a joint statement saying the school had explored the possibility of securing another opponent. The Big Ten is playing only conference games in an abbreviated schedule that started last week.
Jaguars’ Minshew has thumb injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation said Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a strained ligament and multiple fractures in his right thumb, an injury that could prompt coach Doug Marrone to turn to rookie Jake Luton after the team’s bye week.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the Jaguars (1-6) have not disclosed Minshew’s injury publicly.
BASEBALL
Brewers decline option on Braun
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.
Braun is due a $4 million buyout and became a free agent.
The 37-year-old often said this year that this might be his final season. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 career home runs. Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season while working through a back issue.
NYC mayor mum on review of proposed Mets sale to Steve Cohen
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deflected questions Thursday about whether he wants to block the sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. Asked about the proposed sale at a news briefing, de Blasio said the city law department is legally obligated to review the sale because Citi Field, where the Mets play, is on city land.
A provision in the city’s lease agreement says any new owner of the team cannot be someone who has been convicted of a felony or is an organized crime figure.
Cohen’s former company, SAC Capital Partners, pleaded guilty in an insider trading case in 2014 and paid $1.8 billion in fines. Cohen himself, though, was not charged in the case.
HOCKEY
Chicago loans Dach to Canada’s junior team
CALGARY, Alberta — The Chicago Blackhawks loaned center Kirby Dach to the Canadian junior hockey team Thursday. Hockey Canada said if the NHL season starts before the world junior championship in Edmonton ends Jan. 5, Dach will return to the Blackhawks. Dach will be part of the 47-player selection camp Nov. 16-Dec. 13 in Red Deer. Picked third overall by Chicago last year, he had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games for the Blackhawks.
Stars take interim tag off Bowness
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have officially removed the interim tag from Rick Bowness, the coach who led them to the Stanley Cup Final. General manager Jim Nill made the long-anticipated announcement Thursday. The 65-year-old Bowness was 20-13-5 after becoming their interim head coach in December. He was in his second season as a Stars assistant for Jim Montgomery, who was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation.
Coyotes cut ties with draft pick
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes renounced their rights Thursday to their top 2020 draft pick after saying they learned more about his bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities four years ago. The team parted ways with Mitchell Miller after taking criticism for selecting him in the fourth round earlier this month despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. Arizona acknowledged it knew about the incident when it selected Miller 111th overall.
Roy, paralyzed in 1st game, dies at 45
BOSTON — Travis Roy, the Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift and went on to become an advocate for spinal cord injury survivors both in and outside the sports world, has died. He was 45.
His death was confirmed by the BU athletic department and the Travis Roy Foundation.
Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for the reigning NCAA champions in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent. The accident left him a quadriplegic.
BASKETBALL
Walton’s Bike for Humanity ride to support wildfire relief
SAN DIEGO — Basketball Hall of Famer and noted cyclist Bill Walton is bringing back his Bike for Humanity global initiative on Saturday to raise money for wildfire relief efforts in California and Oregon. Cyclists can sign up for the Halloween Ride at bikeforhumanity.com.
TENNIS
American draws 4-year ban for positive test
LONDON — A 21-year-old Californian who once earned a U.S. Open berth by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s national girls’ championship was given a four-year doping ban after testing positive at a tournament. Ashley Kratzer’s punishment was announced by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday.