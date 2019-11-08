LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t say if center James Daniels and left guard Cody Whitehair are switching positions again.
The usually straightforward Nagy declined to say Thursday if a change is in the works for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions, adding he wouldn’t “get into game strategy-wise.”
The Bears had them switch positions in the offseason, with Whitehair moving from center to left guard after making the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Daniels went to center after playing left guard as a rookie. But a line that was a strength a year ago has struggled to protect quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and create holes for the running backs.
The Bears (3-5) have gone from winning the NFC North at 12-4 to last place.
‘MetLife cat’ still on the loose
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The elusive black cat from “Monday Night Football” is still on the run.
MetLife Stadium officials said Thursday the search for the fleet feline that briefly delayed the nationally televised game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on Monday night has been unsuccessful.
The search started on Tuesday morning with multiple humane traps being stationed in the stadium. After that came up empty, stadium officials asked PuppykittyNYCity — a trap, neuter, release and no-kill shelter — for help.
PuppykittyNYCity said in a statement Thursday that if the cat is caught, it will be assessed for a home or relocation.
Fox NFL Sunday heads to West Point
Terry Bradshaw and the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show have gone around the world for their Veterans Day shows. But on Sunday the show will originate from one of the service academies for the first time.
This year’s show will be broadcast from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and will include a live audience of more than 1,000 cadets. The idea for taking the show to a service academy came from Bradshaw, who told Fox Sports President Eric Shanks during last year’s show at Fort Benning, Georgia, that he had never been to West Point.
Sandusky resentencing delayed
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction is being delayed another two weeks.
Judge Maureen Skerda on Thursday pushed the hearing back to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the county courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.
Skerda acted after Sandusky’s defense lawyer and prosecutors filed a joint request. They said they need a little more time to prepare for argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator, among other things. The 75-year-old Sandusky is expected to be the courtroom.
BASKETBALL
Longtime Bulls P.A. man to retire
CHICAGO — Aaaand now ... longtime Chicago Bulls public address announcer Tommy Edwards is retiring.
The Bulls say Edwards will work his final game Saturday when James Harden and the Houston Rockets visit, ending a 25-year run.
The man behind the famous “Aaaand now ...” introduction is calling it a career after working more than 1,000 games from 1976-1981, 1983-1990 and 2006-2019. The team says Edwards and wife Mary Lou recently sold their home in suburban Lake Forest, and will move to California to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
The Bulls will announce plans for PA announcers for the remainder of the season later.
Wilkins lifts Drake over Kennesaw State
DES MOINES — D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Kennesaw State, 86-55, on Thursday night.
Jonah Jackson added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz chipped in 14, Anthony Murphy scored 11 and Roman Penn had 10. Sturtz also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Murphy posted seven rebounds. Drake (1-0) matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Illinois court won’t rule on Chicago public runners competing at state meet
PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois Appellate Court says it won’t immediately rule on a lower court decision that allows Chicago Public Schools cross-country runners to compete at the state championship meet Saturday.
The Illinois High School Association is seeking to overturn an order allowing the runners to compete in the postseason. The IHSA blocked their participation because a teachers’ strike prevented their attendance at the regional meet.
The three-judge panel said Thursday it will rule on the IHSA appeal, but not before the meet in Peoria. IHSA policy says athletes whose districts are on strike cannot compete, though an exception is made when strikes begin after the start of the postseason.
SOCCER
Ronaldo wins bid to block rape accuser
LAS VEGAS — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers won a courtroom bid Thursday to block a Nevada woman accusing the soccer superstar of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009 from digging into the validity of their 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money payment.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts told Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney that it will be up to a higher-level judge to decide if her effort to obtain more money advances to trial or is diverted to closed-door arbitration.
GOLF
Captain Tiger picks himself
Tiger Woods will have an ear piece, a radio and his golf clubs at the Presidents Cup.
Woods created his own slice of history Thursday night by becoming the first Presidents Cup captain to use one of his wild-card selections on himself.
He is the second playing captain in the Presidents Cup. Hale Irwin played in the inaugural matches in 1994 when he qualified for the team. He had Paul Azinger, who was recovering from cancer, as one of his assistants.
Woods was introduced as captain in March 2018, when he was just returning from a fourth surgery on his lower back.