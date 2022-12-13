Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson.
Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus.
UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said.
“Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.
Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged have a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to his hospitalization.
Campbell, LaPorta earn Hawkeye MVP honors
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Iowa football program announced its 2022 team awards.
Campbell received the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation, and was named the recipient of the Butkus Award, awarded annually to the top linebacker in the nation.
LaPorta (Highland, Ill.) was named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the top tight end in the nation.
Cowboys sign Hilton after pursuit of Beckham
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season.
BASEBALL
Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team deal Monday that also sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Contreras, who turns 25 on Dec. 24, made the NL All-Star team as a designated hitter in 2022. He batted .278 with 20 homers, 45 RBIs and an .860 OPS while making 57 starts at catcher.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.
Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.
Blue Jays, Bassitt agree to 3-year contract
The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Chris Bassitt.
The 33-year-old Bassitt became a free agent when he declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets, following rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
BASKETBALL
Texas coach Beard suspended after arrestAUSTIN, Texas — Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.
The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice” and said assistant Rodney Terry would coach the No. 7 Longhorns against Rice on Monday night.
Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.
SOCCER
Soccer journalist Wahl’s body returned to U.S.
WASHINGTON — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said.
The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. They were accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha who had had custody of Wahl’s remains since shortly after he collapsed during Friday’s match between Argentina and the Netherlands and later died.
