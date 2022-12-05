Iowa and Wisconsin learned their bowl destinations on Sunday afternoon.
Here is a capsule look at their games:
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Iowa (7-5, Big Ten) vs. Kentucky (7-5, Southeastern Conference)
When — 11 a.m. on Dec. 31
Site — Nashville, Tennessee
Top players — Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson. The first-year back has run for team highs of 762 yards and six touchdowns ... Kentucky: QB Will Levis. Levis said earlier this week he plans to enter the NFL draft and it’s unclear whether he’ll play in the bowl.
Notable — Iowa: The Hawkeyes started 3-4 but won four straight games to climb to bowl eligibility before falling to Nebraska in their regular-season finale ... Kentucky: The Wildcats lost five of eight after a 4-0 start, though Kentucky beat instate rival Louisville to close the regular-season schedule.
Last time — Kentucky 20, Iowa 17 (Jan. 1, 2022, Citrus Bowl)
Bowl history — Iowa: Second invitation to the Music City Bowl (2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for opponent Missouri), a program-record 10th consecutive postseason appearance and 35th bowl bid overall ... Kentucky: Sixth appearance in the Music City Bowl, a school-record seventh consecutive bowl appearance and 22nd overall.
GUARANTEED RATE BOWL
Wisconsin (6-6, Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5, Big 12)
Notable — Wisconsin: After a rough season that included a coaching change and ended with consecutive losses, the Badgers are in a bowl game for the 21st straight season, the third-longest active streak nationally. Wisconsin hasn’t said whether new coach Luke Fickell or interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game ... Oklahoma State: The Cowboys won their first five games before losing five of their last seven, including their final two. They are in a bowl for the 17th straight season, the nation’s sixth-longest active streak.
Last time — This will be the first meeting between the schools.
Bowl history — Wisconsin: Second appearance in Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which originated as the Copper Bowl; 34th bowl game overall ... Oklahoma State: Third appearance in Guaranteed Rate Bowl; 33rd bowl berth overall.
