Austin Riley hit his 30th home run, Max Fried pitched six uneven innings to remain unbeaten since coming off the injured list earlier this month, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in San Francisco.
Orlando Arcia also went deep while Matt Olson added three hits and two RBIs for the Braves, who beat the Giants for a second consecutive day to guarantee them of their first series win in San Francisco since taking three of four in 2019.
The Braves’ 243 home runs are the most by one team through 128 games in majors history.
“You’re waiting to see who kind of goes off (each) night, and anybody can,” Riley said of Atlanta’s powerful offense. “Those days where you don’t have your best stuff, guys are right there behind you picking you up.”
Once again Atlanta rode the combination of its powerful lineup and strong pitching to improve to a majors-best 84-44.
Seven of the Braves’ nine starters had at least one hit while five drove in at least one run.
With that type of offense, Fried was able to relax and be more focused on the mound.
Fried (5-1) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, finishing with eight strikeouts.
Nationals 3, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Jake Alu had a tying RBI single in the ninth inning and Michael Chavis scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball as Washington rallied to beat skidding Miami.
Brewers 5, Padres 4 — At Milwaukee: William Contreras hit a two-run double to highlight a five-run fifth inning for Milwaukee. Andruw Monasterio had an RBI single and scored on a throwing error, and Carlos Santana drove in a run with a double for the Brewers. Freddy Peralta earned the pitching victory.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 15, Royals 2 — At Seattle: Teoscar Hernández homered twice and drove in six runs as Seattle matched a franchise record with seven home runs in a rout of Kansas City.
Rays 3, Yankees 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay beat struggling New York.
Blue Jays 8, Guardians 3 — At Toronto: Rookie Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, helping Hyun Jin Ryu and Toronto beat Cleveland.
Astros 9, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Alex Bregman homered, hit two doubles, drove in four runs and scored three times to lead Houston.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 8, Dodgers 5 — At Boston: Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, and Boston beat Mookie Betts and Los Angeles.