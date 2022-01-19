Bottom line: Rutgers hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Ron Harper Jr. scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 70-59 victory against the Maryland Terrapins. The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-1 at home. Rutgers ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 16.3 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 4.7. Iowa scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.
Top performers: Harper is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers. Keegan Murray is shooting 59.7% and averaging 23.9 points for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.
NORTHERN IOWA (9-7, 5-1 MVC) at VALPARAISO (8-10, 1-5)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa faces the Valparaiso Beacons after AJ Green scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 69-68 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Beacons are 5-5 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 3-8 record against teams over .500. The Panthers have gone 5-1 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 5.1. The Panthers won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Noah Carter scored 20 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.
Top performers: Trevor Anderson is averaging 9.2 points for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Valparaiso. Green is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Carter is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
BRADLEY (8-10, 2-4 MVC) at DRAKE (13-5, 4-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Mediacom MC22 and ESPN+
Series: Bradley leads the all-time series, 90-68. The schools split the season series last year with Drake earning an 80-71 victory in the opener before Bradley answered with a 67-61 win in the finale despite playing with just six scholarship players.