The first major North American professional sports league to announce a format for its potential return to competition also has a comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy.
The National Hockey League has screening protocols in place for voluntary workouts and training camp in the hands of individual teams. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly also said the NHL plans to test all players every day when games start happening.
“We will have a rigorous daily testing protocol where players are tested every evening and those results are obtained before they would leave their hotel rooms the next morning, so we’ll know if we have a positive test and whether the player has to self-quarantine himself as a result of that positive test,” Daly said. “It’s expensive, but we think it’s really a foundational element of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Each test costs approximately $125, the league says, and Commissioner Gary Bettman estimated 25,000-35,000 will be needed to get through the playoffs — a price tag, he concedes, of “millions of dollars.” But athletes have plenty of concerns about risking their health to get back to work, and regular testing is something players insisted on.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, and no additional pay cuts beyond the one the agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
FRESNO, Calif. — Bob Bennett, the winningest baseball coach in Fresno State history and a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, has died. He was 86.
The school announced Bennett’s death Sunday. It did not provide additional details. The Fresno Bee reported Bennett had been in the hospital since May 18 following a heart procedure.
Bennett won 1,302 games with 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, including two College World Series appearances, during a 34-year coaching career at Fresno State before retiring after the 2002 season. He was the seventh coach in NCAA history to win at least 1,300 games and ended his career with 26 straight winning seasons.
FOOTBALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior defensive analyst Osia Lewis died Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 57.
Lewis also was a special consultant to Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. He joined the Commodores in 2016 as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
LAS VEGAS — Gilbert Burns dominated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to win a unanimous decision on Saturday night in the mixed martial arts promotion’s return to Las Vegas.
Brazilian heavyweight Augusto Sakai employed some unpunished gamesmanship to eke out a split-decision victory over Bulgaria’s Blagoy Ivanov in the penultimate bout of the UFC’s first show in its hometown since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The event was held without fans at the UFC Apex, a small gym with broadcast facilities on the promotion’s corporate campus. The UFC used minimal personnel to stage the fight, and the promotion said everyone involved was subject to strict health and safety protocols.
BOXING
DALLAS — Curtis Cokes, the Hall of Fame welterweight who became Dallas’ first world champion in 1966, has died. He was 82.
Erwin “Sparky” Sparks, Cokes’ partner at the Home of Champions gym, told The Dallas Morning News that Cokes died Friday after a week in hospice.
Cokes took the World Boxing Association welterweight title in 1966 belt with a unanimous decision over Manny Gonzalez in New Orleans and added the World Boxing Council crown three months later with a unanimous decision over Jean Josselin at Dallas’ Memorial Auditorium.