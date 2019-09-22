Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 UCF, 35-34, on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
The Panthers (2-2) ended UCF’s 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play head coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
UCF quarterback Gabriel Dillon passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns but also threw his first two interceptions of the season.
No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters, his second consecutive five-TD game, and Alabama rolled to victory over Southern Miss.
No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading LSU to a romp over Vanderbilt in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener.
No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20 — At College Station, Texas: Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M.
No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and Florida beat slumping Tennessee, extending the Gators’ dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the SEC’s Eastern Division.
No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19 — At Provo, Utah: Jacob Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Washington scored two touchdowns off three BYU turnovers to coast to victory.
No. 23 California 28, Mississippi 20 — At Oxford, Miss.: Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but California needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game’s final play to defeat Mississippi.
BIG TEN
No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5 — At Columbus, Ohio: Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as Ohio State cruised to a win over Miami (Ohio).
Indiana 38, Connecticut 3 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and linebacker Cam Jones returned an interception for his first career touchdown as Indiana rolled past Connecticut.
Michigan State 31, Northwestern 10 — At Evanston, Ill.: Brian Lewerke had three touchdown passes, Elijah Collins added a rushing TD and Michigan State bounced back from a stunning loss a week ago for a victory over Northwestern.
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16 — At Piscataway, N.J.: AJ Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible performance a week ago to beat Rutgers.
BIG 12
SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat TCU, ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
West Virginia 29, Kansas 24 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Kendall Austin threw for 202 yards, Martell Pettaway ran for a pair of scores, and West Virginia held on for a victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play.