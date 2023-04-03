FORT WORTH, Texas — Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year when a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Pato O’Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them.
With two laps to go to reach victory lane, they even touched wheels.
“We’re going wheel to wheel like 226 miles an hour or something,” O’Ward said. “It’s pretty insane, I have to say.”
Newgarden and O’Ward frantically swapped the lead over and over during the final third of the race. But then Romain Grosjean crashed while running fifth as the leaders took the white flag. IndyCar threw the caution and Newgarden won under yellow.
“We had a great car. I don’t know what else to say other than our car was fast,” Newgarden said while wearing Texas’ traditional celebratory cowboy hat presented to the winner. “I don’t know if it fits right. I apologize to any cowboys that would make fun of my fit.”
It was the third career victory at Texas for Newgarden, who won in a Chevrolet for Team Penske. He led a race-high 123 of the 250 laps. O’Ward opened the season with back-to-back second-place finishes and is the IndyCar points leader.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.
Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race made it an extremely hard-fought win. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.
POMONA, Calif. — In a rematch of last year’s Top Fuel final round at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Justin Ashley picked up his second straight win at the storied event, powering past Austin Prock on Sunday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also won the third of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
BASKETBALL
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence suspended guard Alyn Breed after he was charged with pointing a gun at his girlfriend and other crimes over the weekend.
Police say the 22-year-old Breed wielded the gun during an exchange with his girlfriend in an off-campus apartment early Saturday, according to The Providence Journal. He also is accused of taking a cellphone, driving someone’s car without permission and vandalism. Breed was arrested Saturday and remained in custody awaiting a court appearance Monday.
BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Don Zimmer, a popular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has become the first person in the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame.
Zimmer was honored in a ceremony before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. He spent his last 11 years in the game — his longest stint with one team — as a Rays’ senior adviser from 2004 until his death at 83 in June 2014. The formation of the Hall of Fame is part of the Rays’ 25th anniversary season. Wade Boggs and Carl Crawford will be inducted in ceremonies later this season.
LOS ANGELES — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner returned to Phoenix to be evaluated by medical staff after he felt fatigue during his first start this season. The 33-year-old left-hander allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in Arizona’s 10-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.
NEW YORK — San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain in the middle of his back. The move was made retroactive to March 31, and the team recalled right-handed reliever Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento before its series finale against the New York Yankees.
TENNIS
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth ATP title of the year, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 for the Miami Open men’s singles title and to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.
HOCKEY
ST. LOUIS — Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning shootout goal Sunday as the Boston Bruins recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-3, for their 60th win of the season. Boston needs three more wins in its five remaining games to break the NHL record of 62 wins.
