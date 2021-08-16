MADRID — The post-Lionel Messi era began for Barcelona with fans chanting his name in the stands and players overcoming his absence on the field.
Barcelona’s first season without Messi in 17 years started with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday, with many in the crowd of more than 20,000 at the Camp Nou Stadium paying tribute to the Argentine star and protesting against the club for letting him go.
The majority of fans loudly chanted Messi’s name in the 10th minute, a reference to the No. 10 jersey he used to wear at the club. Many fans were wearing or carrying Messi’s jersey, and several banners honored the playmaker.
“Forever grateful to Messi,” read one of them.
There were also some jeers against Messi, though, who was already in France with Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona failed to give him a new contract because of its financial struggles. Some fans preferred to chant “Barça, Barça” instead of his name.
BASEBALL
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. Eaton batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times. Los Angeles signed the 10-year veteran last month after the White Sox released him.
CHICAGO — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3. Four days earlier, he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.
BASKETBALL
DEBRECEN, Hungary — University of Iowa women’s basketball sophomore Caitlin Clark won her third gold medal as Team USA defeated Australia, 70-52, in the U19 World Cup Final on Sunday. Clark, a native of West Des Moines, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The USA team captain registered 100 points (14.3 ppg), 39 assists (5.6 apg), 37 rebounds (5.3 rpg), seven steals, and six blocks in seven U19 World Cup Games, helping Team USA win its ninth FIBA Women’s U19 World Cup gold medal.
TENNIS
Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for months because he needs a third operation on his right knee, a procedure he said will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition.
The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback.
TORONTO — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-foot-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3.
MONTREAL — Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, 6-3, 7-5, on Sunday to win in her first WTA 1000 final.
GOLF
CALGARY, Alberta — Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.
The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.
FIFE, Scotland — Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour event in 228 starts, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dunbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday. O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to post 14 under, tying for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66).
MOTOR SPORTS
TOPEKA, Kan. — John and Brittany Force completed the first father-daughter nitro sweep in NHRA history Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.
The 72-year-old John Force won the Funny Car finale, and Brittany Force won in Top Fuel. Rookie Dallas Glenn won in Pro Stock.