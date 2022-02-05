Jacob Krakow (174 pounds) and Shane Liegel (184) won by fall in their first period, and NCAA Division III No. 1-ranked Loras won the first nine bouts en route to a 37-6 victory over crosstown rival Dubuque on Friday at Stoltz Sports Center.
Gabe Fiser (165) won via technical fall and Daniel Ruiz (149) and Colin Murphy (197) registered major decisions for the Duhawks.
UW-Platteville 22, UW-Oshkosh 16 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brock Parker (149) won by technical fall and Zach Thompson (133) and Zach Licht (141) won major decisions as the Pioneers held on.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon 59, Dyersville Beckman 52 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher went for 33 points, but the Blazers couldn’t hang on to beat the Mustangs.
Monticello 47, Cascade 37 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cass Hoffman scored 12 points and Jackson Lieurance added 10, but the Cougars fell to the Panthers.
Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: DJ Kelley scored 19 points, Ian Klaas added 12 and Matthew Hughey had 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Flying Arrows over the Dodgers.
Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson and Reese Rosenkranz scored 17 points apiece, Max Lucey added 15 and Mason Reese chipped in 13, and the Cubans cruised past the Panthers.
Mineral Point 58, Fennimore 46 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Joah Filardo hit six 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as the Pointers beat the Golden Eagles.
Riverdale 55, Boscobel 48 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Ben Bohringer scored 13 points, Brady Smith added 11 and Gabe Davis had 10, but the Bulldogs fell to Riverdale.
Potosi 77, Pecatonica 40 — At Potosi, Wis.: Levi Groom scored a game-high 18 points, Gavin Wunderlin added 17, Joe Vogelsberg had 11 and Sam Udelhofen 10, and the Chieftains (8-10) cruised past Pecatonica.
Shullsburg 47, Juda 34 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Heath Poppy scored 17 points and Luke Unbehaun added 10 as the Miners picked up their second win of the season.
Barneveld 66, Benton 49 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 20 points and Nathan Keleher added 13, but the Zephyrs fell to Barneveld in a Six Rivers crossover game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 33, Monticello 19 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored 13 points and the Cougars beat the Panthers to secure the outright River Valley Conference North Division championship.
Galena 61, Warren 11 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong scored 16 points, Gracie Furlong added 13, and the Pirates stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
Stockton 40, East Dubuque 32 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas scored 23 points and Brynn Haas added 12 as the Blackhawks breezed past the Warriors.
BOYS BOWLING
Cedar Falls 2,971; Dubuque Wahlert 2,733 — At Cherry Lanes: Will Kamentz’s 222-169—391 series led the Golden Eagles in a loss to the Tigers.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3,051; Western Dubuque 3,044 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nolan Vaske rolled a 269-225—494 series, but the Bobcats couldn’t rally.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,789; Waterloo West 2,729 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Libby Leach rolled a 217-190—407 series and the Mustangs held off the Wahawks.
Dubuque Senior 2,637; Waterloo East 2,246 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Taya Huseman rolled a 135-211—396 series and the Rams cruised past the Trojans.
Cedar Falls 2,737; Dubuque Wahlert 2,232 — At Cherry Lanes: Natalie Kelzer’s 314 series led the Golden Eagles in a loss to the Tigers.
Western Dubuque 2,581; Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,527 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Baylee Neyen bowled a team-best 389 series as the Bobcats beat the Hawks.