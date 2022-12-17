Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
NORTHERN IOWA (3-7) vs. TOWSON (8-3)
Site: United Center, Chicago
Time: Noon
Bottom line: Towson leads the CAA with 33.1 points in the paint led by Nicolas Timberlake averaging 9.0. Northern Iowa has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
Top performers: Timberlake is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Holden is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Towson. Bowen Born is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.9 points for Northern Iowa.
ALABAMA A&M (3-6) at No. 19 ILLINOIS (7-3)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: The Fighting Illini are 5-1 on their home court. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 79.1 points while shooting 47.3% from the field. The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC shooting 38.7% from deep. Austin Harvell leads the Bulldogs shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Illinois. Garrett Hicks is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.1 points for Alabama A&M.
DRAKE (8-2) at SAINT LOUIS (7-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Billikens are 6-1 on their home court. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 9.1. The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 5.8.
Top performers: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis. Tucker DeVries is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 9.7 points for Drake.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST. (5-6) at IOWA (7-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in home games. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Redhawks are 2-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks second in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 10.0.
Top performers: Kris Murray is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hawkeyes, but has missed the last two games with an injury. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 13.9 points for Iowa. Phillip Russell is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Chris Harris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.