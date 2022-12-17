Northern Iowa San Francisco Basketball

Northern Iowa guard Bowen Born drives during the second half of a Nov. 21 game against San Francisco. Born is averaging 19 points per game for the Panthers, who play Towson today at the United Center in Chicago.

 Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press

Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:

NORTHERN IOWA (3-7) vs. TOWSON (8-3)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.