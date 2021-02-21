A capsule look at today’s regional men’s basketball games:
Penn State (7-11, 4-10) at No. 11 Iowa (16-6, 10-5)
Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Bottom line: No. 11 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won two of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Iowa is coming off a 77-62 road win over Wisconsin in its most recent game and has won three straight.
Accounting for assists: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Iowa has 60 assists on 84 field goals (71.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Penn State has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.
Did you know?: The Iowa offense has scored 87 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes fourth nationally. The Penn State defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th).
No. 21 Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7) at Northwestern (6-13, 3-12)
Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: No. 21 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. Wisconsin has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Wildcats. Northwestern’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2018, a 60-52 win.
Offensive threat: Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice has been responsible for 40 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
Evansville (8-12, 6-8 MVC) at Drake (21-2, 12-2 MVC)
Site: Knapp Center, Des Moines
Time: 3 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Monday
TV: MVC TV today; ESPN+ on Monday
Bulldogs rolling: The games are the Bulldogs’ 11th and 12th in 26 and 27 days as the team continues to march to the postseason with a 21-2 record to tie for the fifth most wins in program history and the third-straight 20-win season. Following this weekend’s series, the Bulldogs take to the road for a two-game series at Bradley next week to close the regular season.
Aces struggling: Evansville has dropped four straight games. However, with the exception of a 31-point loss at Bradley, the Aces’ league losses have come by an average of just 9.6 points per game with three single-digit losses.