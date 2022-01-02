ATLANTA — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77.
A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died of complications from dementia. The statement said he died “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta.”
Reeves was a versatile player who played a key role in the Cowboys becoming an NFL powerhouse in the 1960s under Tom Landry, but his own coaching career — stretching over three teams and 23 seasons — is where he truly left his mark on the league.
Just 37 when he took over as coach of the Broncos in 1981, he built a team around quarterback John Elway that made three Super Bowl appearances over his 12-year tenure. But Denver never won a title under Reeves, getting blown out in all three of its trips to the title game.
After a bitter parting from the Broncos, Reeves moved to New York to coach the Giants in 1993.
He was fired after four seasons but quickly caught on in 1997 with the Falcons, a homecoming for the Georgia native who grew up in Americus.
In just his second season with a franchise that had experienced little success, Reeves guided a team known as the “Dirty Birds” to a 14-2 record in the regular season and their first trip to the Super Bowl. Reeves again came up short of a championship, losing to Elway and the Broncos to leave him with a 0-4 mark as a Super Bowl coach.
The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.
Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days. The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning.
Green Bay (12-3) activated punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, linebackers Ty Summers and Oren Burks, tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis off the COVID-19 list, though and Summers reverts to injured reserve. The Packers, who are closing in on the NFC’s top overall seed and only playoff bye, also restored defensive lineman RJ McIntosh to the practice squad from the list, and elevated DL Abdullah Anderson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
Minnesota (7-8) activated S Myles Dorn, CB Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes as COVID-19 replacements and G Olisaemeka Udoh from the COVID-19 list. DT Michael Pierce has been downgraded to out.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Howell’s decision was not surprising, but he made it official Saturday with a video posted on North Carolina football’s official Twitter account. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to out of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of last weekend’s romp past Pittsburgh. He did not participate in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report before being downgraded Saturday.
HOCKEY
MINNEAPOLIS — Hilary Knight was selected for a USA Hockey record-tying fourth Olympics, one of 15 players with prior Winter Games experience on the U.S. women’s national team seeking to defend its gold medal in Beijing next month.
The final 23-player roster was announced Saturday night at the second intermission of the NHL’s Winter Classic game in Minneapolis, where the players stood on mini-rinks next to the main ice for an introduction to the crowd at Target Field. Six players on the team are Minnesota natives.
Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women to make four Olympic hockey teams. Knight, the 32-year-old forward, broke the national team’s career world championships scoring record last summer that was previously held by Cammi Granato.
Brianna Decker and fellow forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel and defenseman Lee Stecklein were all named to their third Olympic team.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tanner Jeannot scored twice and Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Philipp Kurashev had the lone goal for Chicago, which has lost three straight. The Blackhawks played their first game since Dec. 18.