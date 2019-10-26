KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.
Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.
In all, the Chiefs have ruled out six players for a showdown between division leaders.
Defensive end Frank Clark is out with a neck injury, cornerback Kendall Fuller with a broken thumb, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones with groin injuries and left guard Andrew Wylie with a sprained ankle.
Browns bench Greg Robinson
CLEVELAND — The Browns have pushed big Greg Robinson to the bench.
Cleveland’s left tackle said Friday that he’s been demoted to a backup role after making 14 straight starts over the past two seasons. Robinson’s insertion into the starting lineup midway through last season sparked a second-half surge by the Browns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was only sacked five times in the final eight games.
Now, Robinson is being sacked. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has been considering a shake-up to his line since the bye week and decided to make the switch before his struggling team visits the unbeaten New England Patriots (7-0) on Sunday.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Strike sidelines Chicago athletes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A strike by school teachers in Chicago has spread from the picket line to the playing field.
Thousands of high school athletes, shut out of class for more than a week, are arguing, rallying and even filing lawsuits for the chance to compete in post-season play. Hanging in the balance, they say, are not just the pursuits of state-championship glory and lifelong memories, but scholarships that for some represent a lone opportunity to attend college and, in some cases, escape drugs and violence in city neighborhoods.
About 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union walked out Oct. 17. They continue to negotiate with administrators for the nation’s third-largest school system, but disagreement remains over issues such as class sizes and staffing.
The work stoppage also idled action on the gridiron, tennis court, soccer field and cross-country course.
HOCKEY
Blues’ Tarasenko to miss weekend games
ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit after suffering an unspecified upper-body injury in a win over Los Angeles.
General manager Doug Armstrong said Friday that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated when the team returns following Sunday’s game against the Red Wings.
Tarasenko left Thursday night’s 5-2 win over the Kings after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker on a partial break with about 6 minutes left in the first. Tarasenko, who had eight points in his previous five games, had two shots in 4:37 of ice time before leaving.
SOCCER
Andonovski takes over USA women’s team
U.S. Soccer is expected to name Vlatko Andonovski as the new head coach of the women’s national team.
A person with knowledge of the deal said Andonovski, the current coach of the Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, is expected to sign a contract with U.S. Soccer in the coming days.
The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the appointment had not been formally announced.
U.S. Soccer announced a news conference to name the new coach on Monday in New York City.
Andonovski, 43, was considered the front-runner for the job after Utah Royals coach Laura Harvey and North Carolina coach Paul Riley removed their names from consideration.
BASEBALL
Red Sox hire Bloom as new executive
BOSTON — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Boston Red Sox have hired Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom as chief baseball officer.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because Major League Baseball doesn’t like teams to make announcements during the World Series.
The move was first reported by the New York Post.
Bloom was the No. 2 to Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander. The 36-year-old Yale graduate replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was let go less than a year after the team he built set a franchise record for victories and won the World Series.
This year’s team finished 84-78 despite the highest payroll in baseball and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
GOLF
2nd round closed to spectators in Japan’s Zozo Championship
INZAI CITY, Japan — Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan have taken the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for today’s second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area.
Rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship on Friday. Organizers originally rescheduled the second round for Saturday with tee times running from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.