Drew Anderson gave up two hits over two scoreless innings in the start for Chicago, but Kelvin Herrera was tagged for four hits and three earned runs in an inning of relief as a split squad of White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants, 4-3, on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Luis Robert tripled and Jose Abreu doubled for the White Sox.
Indians 10, White Sox (ss) 2 — At Goodyear, Ariz.: Danny Dopico struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief as a Chicago split squad lost to Cleveland.
Braves 4, Twins 2 — At Kissimmee, Fla.: Jhoulys Chacín struck out two in his two-inning start for Minnesota, and Zack Littell fanned three in two innings as the Twins lost to Atlanta.
Nationals 9, Cardinals 6 — At Jupiter, Fla.: Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs for St. Louis in a loss to Washington.
Rockies 12, Cubs 4 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Chicago starter Jon Lester had a rough first outing, giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in an inning of work as the Cubs lost to Colorado. Ian Happ drove in three runs with a double and Jason Heyward doubled for the Cubs.
Mariners 2, Brewers 1 — At Phoenix: Freddy Peralta struck out two and allowed just one hit over two innings in his first start for Milwaukee, but the Brewers lost to Seattle.