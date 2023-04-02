Brewers Cubs Baseball
Milwaukee’s William Contreras reacts after hitting a two-run single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Brewers won, 3-1.

 Quinn Harris The Associated Press

CHICAGO — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, on Saturday for the team’s first win of the season.

Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings for Milwaukee, and Devin Williams worked a rocky ninth for the save. The Brewers lost 4-0 to the Cubs on Thursday on opening day.

