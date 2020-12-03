Noah Freidel scored 23 points, making five 3-pointers, Baylor Scheierman had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and South Dakota State beat Iowa State 71-68 on Wednesday night in Ames, Iowa, for the program’s eighth victory over a Power Five team.
SDSU led by at least nine points for the first 14 minutes of the second half before Iowa State got as close as 67-66 with 21.5 seconds left on two free throws by Javan Johnson. But the Cyclones turned it over on their next possession, and Scheierman and Alex Arians combined to make four straight free throws to seal it.
Douglas Wilson added 16 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota State (2-2). Arians had 10 points and seven assists. South Dakota State was the picked to win the Summit League in the preseason poll, getting 33 of 36 first-place votes.
Solomon Young led Iowa State (1-1) with 24 points. Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12.
SDSU also beat Iowa State 65-58 in Ames on December 23, 2008 for its only road win that season, going 1-15. Current SDSU head coach Eric Henderson was on the Iowa State bench for that game.
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 11 West Virginia 82 — At Indianapolis: Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had, and Gonzaga rallied to beat West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic. The Bulldogs (3-0) struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half. But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it.
No. 17 Texas 69, No. 14 North Carolina 67 — At Ashville, N.C.: Matt Coleman III hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to lift Texas past North Carolina in the championship game of the relocated Maui Invitational. Coleman finished with 22 points and was the tournament’s most valuable player.
No. 22 Florida State 86, North Florida 58 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: M.J. Walker scored 17 points and Balsa Koprivica added 13 as Florida State opened its season with a blowout win. Scottie Barnes, the ACC’s preseason freshman of the year, had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
No. 23 Ohio State 77, Morehead State 44 — At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell scored 16 points to help Ohio State rout Morehead State. Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State (3-0).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa 103, Drake 97 — At Des Moines: Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark posted her first career double-double, contributing 30 points, 13 assists, and 4 steals for career bests. She is the first Hawkeye to score 30 or more points since Kathleen Doyle scored 31 points against Indiana (Jan. 12, 2020).
No. 23 Iowa State 91, TCU 68 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Ashley Joens poured in 33 points to lead No. 23 Iowa State (2-1) past TCU (2-1) in the Big 12 Conference opener for both schools.
North Dakota State 85, Northern Iowa — At Fargo, N.D.: North Dakota State went on a 10-0 run to take a 20-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to the win. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds for UNI.