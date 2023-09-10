It was Merrill Kelly on the mound, Tommy Pham at the plate and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the field. The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a great time in Chicago.
Pham hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.
“I can give you 15 things that took place today where if it doesn’t go that way we might have a totally different outcome,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “But I’m really proud of the way we came out and responded and did our job.”
Recommended for you
Gabriel Moreno scored on a wild pitch before Pham drove in Jordan Lawlar with a liner to left against rookie Daniel Palencia (5-1). Lawlar was hit by a pitch and advanced on Yan Gomes’ passed ball before taking third on the wild pitch.
Kevin Ginkel (8-0) got three outs for the win and Paul Sewald worked the 10th for his 32nd save. Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single, but Dansby Swanson fouled out to the catcher for the final out.
“Just couldn’t get that thing going our way at all today offensively,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
The Diamondbacks (75-68) moved within one game of the Cubs (76-67) for the No. 2 slot in the NL wild-card standings.
Arizona also got a pair of big defensive plays from Gurriel in left. He threw out Gomes when he tried for second on a drive off the wall in the ninth. He also made a solid running catch for the second out in the 10th. Gurriel said he was worried Gomes’ drive was going to be a homer.
“Once it bounced off the wall, I knew I had a chance at second,” he said through a translator.
Chicago has just four runs and 16 hits through the first three games of the four-game series at Wrigley Field.
“Our pitchers have been getting after it,” Lovullo said, “and they deserve a lot of credit.”
The Cubs wasted another stellar performance by Justin Steele, who pitched seven innings of six-hit ball to lower his ERA to a major league-best 2.49. The All-Star left-hander, one of the front-runners for the NL Cy Young Award, is 7-0 with a 2.48 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Kelly tossed 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for Arizona. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out six and walked five — matching his season high.
Kelly departed with the bases loaded, and Ryan Thompson escaped the jam by retiring Gomes on a fly ball to center.
Cardinals 4, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Lars Nootbaar’s RBI double in the fourth broke a 3-3 tie and lifted St. Louis. Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single for the Cardinals.
Phillies 8, Marlins 4 — At Philadelphia: Kyle Schwarber hit his 42nd home run of the season, a two-run shot during a five-run second inning for Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 5, Royals 1 — At Toronto: George Springer homered twice and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out 10 over eight sharp innings and Toronto moved a season-best 16 games above .500 by beating Kansas City.
Rays 7, Mariners 5 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Tampa Bay a victory over Seattle.
Tigers 3, White Sox 1 — At Detroit: Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings and Detroit beat Chicago. Matt Vierling homered and scored twice for the Tigers. Skubal (5-3) allowed two hits while striking out nine. It was his second win over the White Sox in six days. Alex Lange got four outs for his 22nd save.
Orioles 13, Red Sox 12 — At Boston: Wilyer Abreu went 5-for-5 for Boston, which lost despite outhitting the Orioles, 23-14. Baltimore hit five home runs, including two by James McCann.
INTERLEAGUE
Twins 8, Mets 4 — At Minneapolis: Kyle Farmer went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-out RBIs, Max Kepler hit a three-run triple and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat New York.