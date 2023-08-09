Preseason Rundown Football
Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks during SEC Media Days last month. The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide.

 George Walker IV The Associated Press

There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Monday, ‘Bama could be squeezed out of the top three. After all, the Tide went 11-2 and didn’t make the College Football Playoff in 2022 and then said goodbye to Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and two-time national defensive player of the year Will Anderson Jr.

