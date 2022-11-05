AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons.
The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races.
Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner.
“I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.
“I’m honored and thankful that I’m going to be part of it.”
His car number and sponsors — and maybe even the current Petty GMS name — are all a work in progress for Johnson, who turned 47 in September.
FOOTBALL
Packers without LB Campbell for Lions game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend.
The Packers’ injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week.
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from IR
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday.
He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2.
The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Chargers without top 2 WR vs. Falcons
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers.
The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Allen said he experienced a setback last week while doing a workout and didn’t practice all week.
Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.
Titans QB Tannehill to be game-time decision
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start.
Dave Butz, 2-time Super Bowl champion, dies
WASHINGTON — All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72. A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.
Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974).
BASEBALL
Judge voted POY by fellow major leaguers
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Judge set an American League record with 62 homers, breaking the previous mark of 61 set by New York’s Roger Maris in 1961.
St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted National League outstanding player. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was selected Marvin Miller man of the year.
basketball
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving.
The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”
