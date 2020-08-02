BASEBALL
DRBA tryouts — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball is hosting tryouts for the 2020-2021 season. Softball tryouts will take place on Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, while baseball tryouts will be held Aug. 12 or Aug. 15.
Please pre-register in advance to the tryout sessions. To register, or to learn more, please visit: DustyRogersBaseball.com
Fall Youth League — The Dubuque Sports Complex will host a fall youth baseball league in August.
Teams in 11u, 12u, 13u and 14u divisions will play on Saturdays, Aug. 1-15, and teams in the 9u and 10u divisions will play Monday evenings, Aug. 10-31. The fee is $300. Register at Dusty-RogersBaseball.com/events.
For more information, contact Dusty Rogers by calling 563-542-1097 or email drba@dustyrogersbaseball. com.
BASKETBALL
Dubuque County Basketball Academy — The Dubuque County Basketball Academy will be holding team tryouts on four dates in August.
Boys in grades 5-8 can try out on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 in Dyersville, Iowa. Tryouts for boys in grades 3-4 will take place on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 in Cascade, Iowa.
The academy is operated by former Cascade standouts Haris Takes and Jake Green. For more information or to register, visit www.dubcobball.com or email Haris@dubcobball.com or Jake@dubcobball.com.
GOLF
Loras track/cross country outing — The Loras College Track & Field / Cross Country golf outing will take place Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bunker Hill Golf Course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It is a 4-person best shot. Cost is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner. To register, visit https://alumni.loras.edu/xcgolfouting. For more information, email Bob Schultz at robert.schultz@loras.edu.
Wahlert Open — Wahlert Catholic High School will be hosting its annual Wahlert Open golf event at Thunder Hills on Monday, Aug. 3. Cost is $400 per foursome. The event is a four person best shot with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner will follow. To register please go to www.holyfamilydbq.org. Call 563-583-9771 with questions.
GYMNASTICS
Moser classes — Moser School of Dance is now taking registrations for summer and fall dance and gymnastic classes to be held in Dyersville, Iowa. For info or to register, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or call 563-875-2846.
HOCKEY
Summer youth programs — East Iowa Hockey is joining forces with the Dubuque Fighting Saints to offer summer hockey development and a 3-on-3 league at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Development groups will take place from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesday nights through Aug. 26. Player Development will be focused on drills to develop the individual player (skating, shooting, passing and stick handling) for the first three-quarters of practice. The last quarter will be focused on small area/fun.
Players in the 2010-13 birth years will have seven one-hour sessions and the cost is $120 per player and $50 per goalie. Players in the 2006-09 birth years will have seven 90-minute sessions and the cost is $150 per player and $50 per goalie.
The 3-on-3 leagues will run from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday nights through Sept. 6. The leagues are designed to promote fun, high-paced action. Players are rewarded with more puck touches and scoring chances.
Cost is $150. Age divisions include U10, U12, U14 and U18/high school. For more info, contact Chris Burch at eastiowahockey@yahoo.com or 563-543-8534.
RUNNING
MVRA Benefit Classic — The 42nd annual Dubuque Benefit Classic half-marathon and 5K will take place at 7:30a.m. Sept. 19. The race will start and end again at the Mystique Community Ice Center. Cost is $45 for the 5K and $65 for the half-marathon.
The race will run into Eagle Point Park from the front entrance at mile 3, then it’s all downhill or flat from there. The route will still highlight some of Dubuque prettiest areas such as the river walk, Eagle Point Park and the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. For more information, including social distancing guidelines, visit www.mvradubuque.com.
SOFTBALL
VOLLEYBALL
Rams camp — Dubuque Senior volleyball camp will be held Aug. 3-5 in the lower gym. Camp for juniors and seniors is 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon for freshmen and sophomores Aug. 3-4. The final day of camp is from 7:30-10 a.m. for all grades. Cost for camp is $70 and includes a t-shirt. To register, visit https://seniorvolleyball.dbqschoolscamps.com/ or contact coach Haley Zenner at hzenner@dbqschools.org for more information.
Insanity tryouts — The Dubuque Insanity will be holding tryouts for the 2021 season on Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at the Peosta Recreation Centre. The schedule includes: 16U and 17U from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1; 15U from noon-1:30 on Aug. 1; 13U and 14U from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8; and 11U and 12U from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Cost is a $35 one-time tryout fee. USA Volleyball membership is required. For more information, contact Lori Lammers at 281-414-3817 or dbqinsanityvolleyball@gmail.com.