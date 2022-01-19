CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Perfect Game, which sets up youth baseball scouting camps, is expanding into softball.
The company, founded in 1995, said today that it had hired former Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea as an adviser for on-field programming and athlete recognition and Olympic gold medal winner Jennie Finch as educational ambassador to Destinee Martinez, its national director of softball operations.
Perfect Game’s softball program will host tournaments, combines and mentoring sessions for softball players and will establish on-line storage of performance data and video highlights. The company says about 1,600 players who participated in its baseball programs have reached the major leagues.
Perfect Game charges $74.99, $249.99 and $599.99 annually for baseball participation, depending on level. The company did not say what it will charge for softball.
Dodgers promote Gomes to general manager
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are making Brandon Gomes their new general manager, promoting the 37-year-old executive to a post that had been vacant since Farhan Zaidi’s departure four years ago.
A former pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays who joined the Dodgers following his retirement as a player in 2016, Gomes has risen quickly through the club’s front office. He moved from pitching coordinator in 2017 to director of player development in 2018 to vice president and assistant general manager the last three seasons.
Brewers promote coaches Henderson, Erickson
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Jim Henderson to take over as bullpen coach for the departing Steve Karsay. In other moves, the Brewers moved Matt Erickson to infield and assistant hitting coach and hired Daniel Vega as an assistant strength and conditioning specialist.
BASKETBALL
Towns, Timberwolves edge Knicks
NEW YORK — Karl-Anthony Towns converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the New York Knicks, 112-110, on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points and Towns had 20 for the Wolves, who won for the sixth time in eight games.
Pacers lose Turner for at least 2 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers expect center Myles Turner to miss at least the next two weeks with an injured left foot. Team officials announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-11 Turner was examined by multiple specialists who diagnosed him with a “stress reaction.” Turner will get treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Pacers said.
FOOTBALL
Vikings to interview Rams’ Morris
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have added Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to their candidate list for head coach.
According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the organization is not announcing interviews before they’re completed, the Vikings have requested a meeting with Morris about the vacancy created when Mike Zimmer was fired last week.
Jags’ McCray arrested, charged with eluding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said Tuesday.
McCray, 31, was arrested early Sunday, booked in the Lake County Jail and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to jail and police records. The charge is a second-degree felony.
Browns unlikely to retain McDowell after arrest
Malik McDowell’s big chance with the Cleveland Browns has almost certainly ended.
McDowell, 25, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Monday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on charges of indecent exposure in public, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Deerfield Beach, Fla., according to an arrest report obtained by the Beacon Journal.
Seahawks fire DC Ken Norton Jr.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, the team said Tuesday. Norton spent four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator.
HOCKEY
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players
The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league. The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star break begins Feb. 3