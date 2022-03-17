The Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament features two all-Americans and player of the year contenders in Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji.
Murray and the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes are in Buffalo, N.Y., today to face 12th-seeded Richmond, which made a surprising run to an Atlantic 10 Tournament championship to reach the NCAAs.
Murray made a leap this season, leading the Big Ten in scoring at 23.6 points per game after being a role player as a freshman.
“I think last year, you saw flashes of that,” Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. “Obviously, it was really hard to see. We had so many talented guys last year from Joe Wieskamp to CJ (Fredrick) to Luka Garza.”
Bohannon called Murray a “generational player.”
“That step just doesn’t happen by accident,” Bohannon said. “That step happens by day in and day out of continuing to work hard and helping this team win, and that’s exactly what he did in this offseason.”
Agbaji entered the NBA draft after his junior season, but decided to come back to Kansas this season and has blossomed. The senior improved his shooting percentage overall, from 3-point range and from the free-throw line.
He heads into the top-seeded Jayhawks’ first-round game against 16th-seeded Texas Southern in Fort Worth, Texas, averaging 19.7 points per game.
BEWARE OF THE JACKRABBITS
South Dakota State is bounding into the NCAA Tournament with the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games and the most-accurate 3-point shooting team in major college basketball in almost three decades.
In just 13 seasons in Division I, South Dakota State has become an NCAA Tournament regular out of the Summit League and one of the best mid-major programs in the country with former stars such as Nate Wolters and Mike Daum setting the standard.
The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits (30-4) will be making their sixth tournament appearance today, when they face fourth-seeded Providence (25-5) in the first round of the Midwest Region in Buffalo.
At a time when mid-major programs are often turned into farm teams for the schools from the so-called power conferences — such as the Big East, where Providence plays — South Dakota State has been a place where players tend to find a home.
“Quite frankly, our group has been together the last three years for the most part, and they’re a very, very connected group,” third-year coach Eric Henderson said Wednesday.
The Jackrabbits have had only one top player transfer out and up to a bigger program in recent years. David Jenkins followed former coach T.J. Otzelberger to UNLV in 2019.