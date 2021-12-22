Keegan Murray scored 15 of his game-high 20 points after halftime, and Iowa cruised to a 93-62 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

It was just the second win in five games for the Hawkeyes (8-3).

Murray played just 11 minutes in the first half after picking up a pair of fouls. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor and collected 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Jordan Bohannon added 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for Iowa, which shot 47% (32-for-68) and made 11 of 33 3-point attempts.

Patrick McCaffery and Payton Sandfort scored 10 points apiece in the opening half as the Hawkeyes took a 44-30 lead into the break.

Patrick McCaffery finished with 16 points.

Iowa outrebounded Southeast Louisiana, 50-32, and scored 19 points on 15 turnovers.

The Hawkeyes made 18 of 25 free throws.

