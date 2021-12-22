Sorry, an error occurred.
Keegan Murray scored 15 of his game-high 20 points after halftime, and Iowa cruised to a 93-62 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
It was just the second win in five games for the Hawkeyes (8-3).
Murray played just 11 minutes in the first half after picking up a pair of fouls. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor and collected 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
Jordan Bohannon added 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for Iowa, which shot 47% (32-for-68) and made 11 of 33 3-point attempts.
Patrick McCaffery and Payton Sandfort scored 10 points apiece in the opening half as the Hawkeyes took a 44-30 lead into the break.
Patrick McCaffery finished with 16 points.
Iowa outrebounded Southeast Louisiana, 50-32, and scored 19 points on 15 turnovers.
The Hawkeyes made 18 of 25 free throws.