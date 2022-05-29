CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday.
Keuchel is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago in December 2019. The 34-year-old Keuchel was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox.
The White Sox also have Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Johnny Cueto in their rotation, and Lance Lynn is coming back from right knee surgery. Vince Velasquez made seven starts for the team before pitching three hitless innings in relief on Tuesday night.
The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte before Saturday night’s game against the crosstown Cubs.
Keuchel is owed $14,456,044 for the remainder of his contract: $12,956,044 in salary for the rest of this season, plus a $1.5 million buyout of his 2023 option.
If he is released, another team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum, with the White Sox responsible for the rest.
MLB suspends Pham for slapping Pederson
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.
SOCCER
Real Madrid claims Champions League title
PARIS — Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday.
Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title.
GOLF
Ames takes 2-shot lead at Senior PGA
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.
Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin on pole for Coca Cola 600
CONCORD, N.C. — If Kyle Larson hopes to repeat as Coca-Cola 600 champion, he’ll have to do so starting from the back of the field — and chase down some Toyotas along the way.
Denny Hamlin will start on the pole Sunday for NASCAR’s longest race while Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, will begin 36th after crashing in practice.
Berry outduels Allgaier for Xfinity win
CONCORD, N.C. — Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third. Allgaier finished seventh.
Herta cleared for Indy 500 after crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta was cleared to drive in the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, a day after flipping end-over-end in a harrowing crash. The Andretti Autosport driver walked out of the infield care center uninjured but required further evaluation before getting the green light to race today.
Andretti Autosport posted Saturday on Twitter that Herta “has been officially cleared by IndyCar medical” to participate in the 500.
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Monaco GP
MONACO — On his home track, where he cycles from his apartment to the course, Charles Leclerc hopes to finish for the first time and reclaim the Formula One points lead.
Leclerc was scheduled to lead the field from pole Sunday in the Monaco Grand Prix — the same position he was in a year ago. But he never even started the race because he crashed his Ferrari at the end of qualifying and the car couldn’t be repaired in time for him to compete.
HOCKEY
Canada, Finland to championship game
TAMPERE, Finland — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and two assists and Finland beat the United States, 4-3, on Saturday to set up its third straight world hockey championship final against Canada.
Nate Schmidt, Sean Farrell and Adam Gaudette scored for the Americans. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots.
Canada beat the Czech Republic, 6-1, in the other semifinal.
