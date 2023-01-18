Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes drives past Texas guard Marcus Carr during the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. Holmes scored 21 points as the No. 12 Cyclones beat No. 7 Texas, 78-67.
Jaren Holmes scored 21 points and No. 12 Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas, 78-67, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
Holmes hit seven of 13 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points. Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12).
Texas (15-3, 4-2) was undone by a second-half scoring drought that lasted nearly 4 1/2 minutes. Iowa State responded with an 8-0 run to seize control. The Longhorns went 9 1/2 without making a shot from the floor.
Recommended for you
A 3-pointer from Grill gave the Cyclones a 64-55 lead with 6:01 to play.
Christian Bishop led Texas with 12 points.
The Longhorns’ Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points — all in the first half — in his return to Ames, after transferring from Iowa State. Hunter was greeted with boos and an occasional obscene chant from the student section. He responded with six quick points, matching his scoring mark from his previous three games.
The Longhorns went on to build a 29-18 lead, before Iowa State answered with a 10-0 run, sparked by 3-pointers from Kalscheur and Grill. Texas went the final 7:28 of the first half without a field goal, but only trailed 36-35.
Wisconsin 63, Penn State 60 — At Madison, Wis.: Steven Crowl dropped a game-high 21 points, Chucky Hepburn added 13 points, and Tyler Wahl and Connor Essegian contributed 10 apiece in the Badgers’ win. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 19 points.
No. 13 Kansas State 83, No. 2 Kansas 82 (OT) — At Manhattan, Kan.: Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and Kansas State snapped a seven-game series skid.
No. 1 Houston 80, Tulane 60 — At New Orleans: Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and Houston earned its ninth straight victory.
No. 9 Tennessee 70, Mississippi State 59 — At Starkville, Miss.: Zakai Zeigler had 24 points and Tennessee made 8 of 9 3-pointers in the second half as the Volunteers were able to pull away late to defeat Mississippi State.
No. 4 Alabama 78, Vanderbilt 66 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as fourth-ranked Alabama earned its seventh straight victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.