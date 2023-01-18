Texas Iowa St Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes drives past Texas guard Marcus Carr during the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. Holmes scored 21 points as the No. 12 Cyclones beat No. 7 Texas, 78-67.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Jaren Holmes scored 21 points and No. 12 Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas, 78-67, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.

Holmes hit seven of 13 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points. Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.