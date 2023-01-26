Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman.

Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen’s election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39.

