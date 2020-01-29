LOS ANGELES — The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant didn’t have a recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to land but it’s not clear it would have averted the crash that killed nine because he may have lost control as the aircraft plunged into a fog-shrouded mountain, federal officials said Tuesday.
Pilot Ara Zobayan had been climbing out of the clouds when the aircraft banked left and began a sudden and terrifying descent that lasted nearly a minute.
“This is a pretty steep descent at high speed,” said Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board. “We know that this was a high-energy impact crash.”
The aircraft was intact when it hit the ground, but the impact of the crash spread debris over more than 500 feet (150 meters). Remains of the final victims were recovered Tuesday and autopsies confirmed the deaths of Bryant, Zobayan and two other passengers, though the names of all nine have been publicly identified.
Determining what caused the crash will take months, but investigators may recommend that to avoid future crashes helicopters be equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System that would have sounded an alarm if the aircraft was in danger of crashing.
BASEBALL
Cubs, reliever Jeffress agree to deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and free-agent reliever Jeremy Jeffress have agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract.
The 32-year-old Jeffress can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
Jeffress was one of baseball’s most dominant relievers in 2018, going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games for Milwaukee. But the right-hander struggled with injuries last season before he was cut by the Brewers on Sept. 1.
Moreland, Red Sox agree to deal
BOSTON — First baseman Mitch Moreland is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million.
Moreland gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and Boston has a $3 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. The 34-year-old hit .252 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games last year, going on the injured list for a strained lower back and a strained right quadriceps. He batted .297 with six homers from Aug. 9 through the end of the season.
FOOTBALL
Judge releases Brown from house arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck.
Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart, according to news reports. Instead of wearing an ankle GPS monitor, Brown, 31, will have to check in with court personnel daily.
His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
O’Brien named to Texans’ GM role
HOUSTON — The Texans have added general manager to Bill O’Brien’s title, a role the coach has been filling since the firing of Brian Gaine in June.
The team announced the move Tuesday and also said that Jack Easterby, who worked this season as executive vice president of team development, was promoted to executive vice president of football operations.
Team owner Cal McNair said in a statement that he “thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months.”
COURTS
Judge rejects Sandusky’s request
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A judge flatly rejected Jerry Sandusky’s latest request to have his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence reduced during a brief hearing Tuesday.
Judge Maureen Skerda said she purposely fashioned the prison term to have an impact on the former Penn State assistant football coach and noted Sandusky continues to maintain his innocence.
“This is repeated conduct over a course of years, and the court considered that,” Skerda said. Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexual abuse of 10 boys, ranging from grooming to sexual attacks.
Sandusky, 76, participated by phone from the State Correctional Institution-Laurel Highlands but said very little.