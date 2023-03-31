MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has filled its men’s hockey head coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the hire Thursday. Hastings replaces Tony Granato, who was fired after going 105-129-16 in seven seasons at Wisconsin.
Hastings posted a 299-109-25 record at Minnesota State that included consecutive Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022. Minnesota State lost 5-1 to Denver in the 2022 NCAA championship game.
Hastings’ teams have produced winning records in each of his 25 seasons as a head coach.
Hastings was coach and general manager for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers from 1994-2008 before coming to Minnesota State. He owned a 529-210-56 record with the Lancers.
BASEBALL
Phillies place Harper on 10-day IL
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Philadelphia Phillies, who avoided the 60-day list for their star slugger and left open the opportunity that he could return before the end of May.
Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, said the timeline on Harper’s return from reconstructive elbow surgery hasn’t really changed. After Tommy John surgery in November, the National League champions said they expected their two-time NL MVP back in the lineup as their designated hitter by the All-Star break in July. If on the 60-day IL, he would have been out until at least May 29.
Mets’ Verlander to IL with muscle strain
MIAMI — The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team.
The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before beginning the season against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing at moderate intensity and will undergo more scans in a week.
BASKETBALL
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics steamrolled the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 140-99, on Thursday night.
The Celtics (53-24) shot 22 of 43 from 3-point range and moved within two games of the Bucks (55-22) in the Eastern Conference standings.
Knicks’ Randle out until at least postseason
NEW YORK — Julius Randle will miss the rest of the regular season and his availability for the playoff — if the New York Knicks make it — is in doubt because of a sprained left ankle.
Randle was hurt Wednesday in a victory over Miami, and the Knicks said Thursday that the All-Star forward would be re-evaluated in two weeks. That would be two days before the postseason is scheduled to open on April 15.
Source: Alabama’s Miller to NBA draft
Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and athleticism in a lone season of college ball that was blemished by revelations he was present at a fatal shooting in January near campus. ESPN first reported on th decision, and a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the report to The Associated Press.
FOOTBALL
Nebraska to honor former coach Solich
Twenty years have passed since Frank Solich’s controversial firing from Nebraska, and he hasn’t publicly appeared at Memorial Stadium since. That’s about to change.
The 78-year-old remains a beloved figure among much of the fan base, having been an all-conference fullback for the Cornhuskers in the 1960s, an assistant to Tom Osborne for two decades and the head coach who won 75% of his games over six seasons before his unceremonious dismissal.
With the prodding of athletic director Trev Alberts, the urging of Osborne and the invitation of first-year coach Matt Rhule, Solich figured now is the time to return to Lincoln. He and his family will be honored during the Huskers’ spring game April 22 in what he hopes will be the start of a renewed relationship with the program.
OLYMPICS
2012 hurdles gold to American
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — American runner Lashinda Demus officially became an Olympic champion on Thursday, at the age of 40 and more than a decade after the 2012 London Games.
Demus was formally reallocated the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles by the International Olympic Committee because of the disqualification of Natalya Antyukh in fallout from the Russian doping scandal.
On the London track on Aug. 8, 2012, Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind Antyukh, who was implicated last year in the second doping case of her career.
