GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his toe injury is a fracture and added that he doesn’t expect the situation to cause him to miss any games.
Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury each of the past two games after missing a 13-7 loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test. The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.
“I’m going to deal with the pain,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It’s all about pain management. I’m going to deal with the pain as this goes on, and hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. I’ll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain, and the goal is to play every single week.”
Vikes praise police for peaceful ending to Griffen crisis
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings said defensive end Everson Griffen emerged from his home without incident and was receiving care for his mental health after he called 911 fearing an intruder and spent most of Wednesday refusing to leave while law enforcement and team representatives tried to diffuse the situation.
Schembechler statue defaced
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A statue on the University of Michigan campus of legendary football coach Glenn “Bo” Schembechler has been vandalized with paint and a message supporting sexual assault victims of a former sports doctor has been scrawled on the steps beneath it.
A crew was working Wednesday to remove red paint splattered on the statue outside the Ann Arbor school’s football building, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Written in black on the steps was: “Bo knew #hailtothevictims.”
Andre Johnson, Steve Smith among HOF semifinalists
Seven first-time eligible former players, including wide receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin, are among 26 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.
Joining them as candidates for induction next year are kick returner Devin Hester; pass-rushers Robert Mathis and DeMarcus Ware; and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.
Other semifinalists include 17 former players who made it that far this year, plus running backs Eddie George and Ricky Watters.
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ departure
ST. LOUIS — The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team’s relocation to Los Angeles, a joint statement from St. Louis city and county said Wednesday. No details of the settlement were released, and it wasn’t immediately clear how much would be paid by Kroenke and how much would be covered by owners of the league’s 31 other teams.
BASEBALL
Cohen criticizes Matz’s agent for deal with Cards
NEW YORK — Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York. Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal subject to a physical.
“I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter,” Cohen wrote Wednesday on Twitter.
Former All-Star Davis retires
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent pitcher Wade Davis, a three-time All-Star, is retiring after 13 major league seasons at age 36. Davis was 63-55 with a 3.94 ERA and 141 saves in 161 chances over 88 starts and 469 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2009-12), Kansas City (2013-16, 2021), the Chicago Cubs (2017) and Colorado (2018-20).