Five area schools opted to play in Wisconsin’s spring football season, which kicks off on Friday. Teams will play six regular-season games, though the WIAA has not yet announced any plays for a postseason.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing this spring:
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Todd Bastian (5th season, 21-18)
Last year — 7-2
Returning starters — Chandler Kelly (6-2, 180, Sr., QB/DB); Brandon Hoppman (6-0, 190, Sr., RB/LB); Ben Werner (6-4, 230, Sr., OL/DL); Randy Ruelas (6-0, 190, Sr., DL); Russell Hauser (6-1, 190, Sr., DL)
Other returning veterans — Dom Cummins (Sr., WR/DB); Jake Fawcett (Sr., RB/DB); Dawson Hamm (Sr., FB/LB); Kaleb Ward (Sr., TE/LB); Calvin Frank (Sr., WR/CB); Kaile Scott (Jr., OT/DE); Trent Allen (Sr., OT/DT); Jacob Duerr (Soph., QB/LB)
Outlook — The Knights are set for their second season as a tri-op. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg had a fantastic season last year with the addition of Shullsburg and has a core group of returning players that has increased confidence. The Knights will need to see increased contributions from newcomers, though. Meeting the program’s goal of posting a winning record at home means the Knights will need to beat at least two solid programs.
Schedule — March 26: at Belleville; April 1: FENNIMORE; April 9: CUBA CITY; April 16: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; April 23: at Orfordville Parkview; April 30: at Southwestern
BLACK HAWK/WARREN
Coach — Desie Breadon (1st year)
Last year — 14-0, WIAA Division 7 state champion
Returning veterans — Ayden Mahoney (Sr., WR/DB); Ryan Molitor (Sr., TE/DL); Skylar Neff (Sr., OL/DL); Thatcher Schliem (Sr., OL/DL); Jexen Stietz (Sr., OL/LB); Brayden Bohnsack (Jr., QB/DB); Owen Huschitt (Jr., OL/LB); Lane Raab (Jr., RB/LB); Elijah Shelton (Jr., WR/DB); Landen Mahoney (Soph., RB/LB); Lucas Milz (Soph., RB/LB)
Promising newcomers — Dayton Burmeister (Jr., OL/DL); Christian Eaton (Jr., OL/DL); Reed McNutt (Soph., WR/DB)
Outlook — The Warriors have enjoyed a sustained run of success over the past several seasons, but the leader of that run, Cory Milz, is no longer the head coach. Breadon takes over after spending the previous two seasons on Milz’s staff. Black Hawk/Warren will once hang its hat on running the ball and stopping the run. The Warriors will play just two home games this season. The April 9 contest against Belleville will be contested in Warren, Ill., while the April 23 game against Deerfield will be held in South Wayne, Wis.
Schedule — March 26: at Fennimore; April 1: at Southwestern; April 9: BELLEVILLE; April 16: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; April 23: DEERFIELD; April 30: at Cuba City.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Guy Kopp (15th season, 99-62)
Last year — 3-7
Returning starters — Riley Richard (6-3, 205, Sr., WR/DB); Trey Barth (6-2, 190, Sr., TE/DL); Colton Tranel (5-10, 185, Sr., OL/LB); Junior Garcia (5-10, 205, Sr., OL/DL); Adan Maravilla (6-1, 250, Sr., DL); Beau Kopp (6-3, 205, Jr., QB); Mason Reese (5-11, 180, Jr., WR); Ian Hinderman (6-2, 175, Jr., DB); Carter Olson (5-10, 175, Jr., WR); Cooper Johnston (6-4, 170, Jr., TE/DE)
Other returning veterans — Chase Barth (Jr., RB/LB); Jackson Soja (Jr., DB); Austin Neuhalfen (Jr., WR/DB); Preston Schmidt (Jr., RB/LB); Blake Bussan (Jr., TE/LB); Logan Rogers (Sr., WR/DB); Carson Oglesby (Sr., RB/LB); Zach Puls (Sr., TE/DB)
Promising newcomers — Darrien Cummings (Soph., RB/DB); Dylan McNally-Wand (Jr., RB/LB); Cody Houtakker (Soph., OL/DL); Luke Balbach (Jr., OL/DL); John Wackershauser (Soph., OL/DL); Meyer Fishler (Jr., OL/DL); Isaac Cummins (Jr., OL/DL); Chase Banfield (Jr., OL/DL); Blaine Gregory (Jr., OL/DL); Brayden Thumser (Soph., WR/DB); Trent Pickle (Soph., RB/LB); Kobe Hill (Soph., WR/DB); Will Busch (Soph., QB/DB); Logan Gallager (Soph., WR/DB); Reeve Muller (Jr., OL/DL); Levi Muller (Soph., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Cubans saw a lot of underclassmen get playing time the last time they took the field in the fall of 2019 and that figures to bode well for this spring season. Cuba City has plenty of options at the skill positions , including starting quarterback Beau Kopp, and has speed to burn on the perimeter. Guy Kopp had concerns about filling in for losses on the offensive and defensive lines and getting players into the right positions to fit their skillsets could take some time. Dealing with different weather in the spring, as well as different schedules for players who normally pursue other sports at this time of the year could present a challenge, but Guy Kopp is just excited to get back on the field. The Cubans will play their first two home games on Southwestern’s new turf field.
Schedule — March 26: at Southwestern; April 3: vs. Belleville at Southwestern; April 9: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; April 16: at Fennimore; April 23: vs. New Glarus/Monticello at Southwestern; April 30: BLACK HAWK/WARREN
FENNIMORE
Coach — Boone Tollefson (10th season, 46-42)
Last year — 4-5
Returning starters — Warren Adam (6-0, 160, Sr., WR/DB); Druw Fifrick (6-0, 150, Sr., WR/DB); Teagan Napp (6-0, 170, Sr., RB/DB); Brian Castellanos (6-1, 220, Sr., OL/LB); Chase Hestetune (5-11, 192, Sr., OL/DT); Macoy Fitzgerald (5-9, 160, Sr., WR/RB/CB)
Other returning veterans — Jacob Henkel (Sr., TE/DE); Tristan Ammon (Sr., TE/DE); Tyson Seitz (Sr., OL/DE); Skyler Gieseke (Sr., OL/DE); Korbin Fritz (Sr., OL/DT); Joseph Leeser (Sr., FB/LB); Anthony Linneman (Sr., RB/LB); Landon Miles (Sr., WR/DB)
Promising newcomers — Max Kenney (Jr., QB); Austin Horn (Jr., WR/DB); Kaden Hahn (Jr., RB/LB); Alex Downing (Jr., OL/DL); Devin Kreul (Jr., OL/DL); Cameron Winkers (Jr., OL/DL); Jacob Wehrle (Jr., OL/DT); Mason Adkins (Jr., WR/DB)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have a strong group of senior leaders and experience will be on Fennimore’s side as it navigates this season. Tollefson expects the offense to be balanced and will have a bevy of playmakers to distribute the ball to. Tollefson also expects it to be an interesting spring season with new opponents on the schedule. Fennimore will only play two regular conference opponents — Cuba City and Southwestern.
Schedule — March 26: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; April 1: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; April 9: SOUTHWESTERN; April 16: CUBA CITY; April 23: at Brodhead; April 30: at Belleville
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Peter Murphy (2nd season, 3-6)
Last year — 3-6
Returning starters — Ray Runde (6-0, Sr., WR/DB); Colin Blackburn (5-10, Sr., OL/LB); Peerson Kephart (6-0, Jr., QB/DB); Jace Mess (6-1, Jr., OL/DL); Jordan Pergande (5-10, Jr., RB/DB); Colson Splinter (6-3, Jr., WR/DB); Anthony Martin (6-4, Soph., OL/DL)
Other returning veterans — Lucas Blackburn (Sr., WR/DB); Briar Kuhl (Sr., WR/LB); Gavin Jochum (Jr., WR/LB); Carson Reese (Jr., OL/DL); Max Richard (Jr., OL/DL); Corbin Splinter (Jr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Jordan Stanton (Jr., TE/DB); Mason Kaiser (Soph., TE/LB)
Outlook — The Wildcats return a small senior class, but have plenty of returning experience to help build the program. Runde was a first-team all-SWAL selection last year and the return of QB Kephart should give the team a solid foundation for the passing offense. Southwestern will be playing on a new artificial turf field for the first time and it should be getting plenty of use. Both Cuba City and Galena are scheduled to play some or all of their home games there.
Schedule — March 26: CUBA CITY; April 1: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; April 9: at Fennimore; April 16: at Belleville; April 23: POYNETTE; April 30: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG