Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs on Tuesday in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is today.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days before the race. What didn’t change: Forte is the early 3-1 favorite on Saturday in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — and three horses waiting on the also-eligible list moved into the field. They are Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell.

