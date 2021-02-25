The Drake University women’s basketball team earned a season sweep over in-state rival Northern Iowa with a 77-56 win Wednesday night at the McLeod Center. Drake has won 10 of their last 11 contests against UNI.
Grace Berg led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Kierra Collier added 16. Maggie Bair notched her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-best 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes.
Kayba Laube scored 14 points, and Karli Rucker added 12 for Northern Iowa. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs scored two points and added five rebounds to move her career total to 820 rebounds.
Iowa State 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 20 points, Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott added 18 each, and Iowa State pulled away from No. 18 West Virginia. Emily Ryan added 13 points and Kylie Feuerbach 10 for the Cyclones (15-9, 11-6 Big 12 Conference).
(Men)
No. 11 Florida State 88, Miami 71 — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and Florida State coasted. The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half. Anthony Polite hit consecutive 3-pointers and Scottie Barnes’ jumper with 10:32 remaining capped the surge and increased Florida State’s lead to 27-8.
N.C. State 68, No. 15 Virginia 61 — At Charlottesville, Va.: DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State opened a big lead and held off Virginia for its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road victory.