The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines had an ideal spot on the West Coast Swing as the weekend between the NFL conference championship games and the Super Bowl. That changed when the NFL added a game to its regular season.
That led the tour to adapt by starting the tournament a day earlier, on Wednesday, and giving CBS a prime-time finish for most of the country on Saturday, a day ahead of the NFC and AFC title games.
The Farmers Insurance Open now will be Jan. 26-29.
CBS has the AFC championship on Jan. 30. The tour said Golf Channel would broadcast the Wednesday and Thursday rounds, while CBS would broadcast the tournament on Friday and Saturday, with both rounds scheduled for a 7 p.m. finish.
FOOTBALL
Lions release linebacker Jamie Collins
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — After shopping him on the trade market the past week, the Detroit Lions couldn’t find a taker for Jamie Collins. On Tuesday, they released the veteran linebacker.
Signed to a three-year, $30 million deal ahead of the 2020 season, Collins appeared in just 16 games for the Lions. Last year, he paced the team with 101 tackles, while also adding six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a sack.
All-pro CB Sherman visiting Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs, whose depth issues at cornerback have grown from significant to dire, are bringing five-time all-pro Richard Sherman in for a visit, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first tweeted Tuesday morning of Sherman’s impending visit. The Bucs already have lost starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) for an indefinite period, and watched his replacement, Jamel Dean, exit in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Rams with a knee injury.
Broncos sign Moore, place Hamler on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed veteran wide receiver David Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad Tuesday to take the roster spot of KJ Hamler, who was placed on IR with a torn left ACL.
The Broncos (3-0) also put inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) on IR and promoted quarterback Brett Rypien from their practice squad.
BASEBALL
Pujols to COVID list after receiving 2nd dose
LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols went on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, when Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib.
Pujols received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and “just didn’t feel good,” manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday.
ESPN to debut all-female broadcast team
Melanie Newman made history earlier this season when she was part of Major League Baseball’s first all-women’s broadcast. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announcer will receive a bigger national stage when she teams up with Jessica Mendoza on ESPN.
Newman and Mendoza will call a key NL West matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have already wrapped up a postseason spot, but went into Tuesday two games behind San Francisco for the top spot in the division with six games remaining.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Belmont leaving OVC for MVC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 as the league’s 11th member after nine years in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Greg Jones, Belmont president, announced the decision Tuesday. He called it time for Belmont to take another step and help the university raise its game in all sports.
Belmont decided in 1996 to go from NAIA to Division I, first as an independent before joining the Atlantic Sun in 2001. Belmont then went to the OVC in 2012.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC star Jones dented police SUV with head
LAS VEGAS — Former UFC champion Jon Jones dented a patrol vehicle with his head during his arrest last week on a domestic battery charge for allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday.
Jones’ fiancée left their room at Caesars Palace with the couple’s three children and police said she had apparent blood on her clothing when officers interviewed her about the pre-dawn altercation last Friday.
Jones, 34, was walking outside the Las Vegas Strip hotel when he was stopped by officers and “became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood” of the patrol SUV, leaving a medium dent and chipped paint, the report said.
Jail and court records showed Jonathan Dwight Jones was later freed from the Clark County jail on $8,000 bail pending an Oct. 26 court date for prosecutors to file criminal charges.