Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago. Steele and three relievers combined on a shutout as the Cubs won, 1-0.

 Charles Rex Arbogast / The Associated Press

Justin Steele struck out eight in six effective innings, shaking off a comebacker that hit him on his left leg, and the Chicago Cubs stopped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Steele (15-3) allowed six hits and walked one, throwing 80 of his career-high 111 pitches for strikes. The All-Star left-hander improved to 6-0 with a 3.09 ERA in his last eight starts.

