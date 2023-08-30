Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago. Steele and three relievers combined on a shutout as the Cubs won, 1-0.
Justin Steele struck out eight in six effective innings, shaking off a comebacker that hit him on his left leg, and the Chicago Cubs stopped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Tuesday night in Chicago.
Steele (15-3) allowed six hits and walked one, throwing 80 of his career-high 111 pitches for strikes. The All-Star left-hander improved to 6-0 with a 3.09 ERA in his last eight starts.
Bouncing back from a 6-2 loss in the series opener, Chicago (70-62) pulled within four games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee (74-58).
Steele was struck near his left knee by Victor Caratini’s one-out liner in the second. After a visit from manager David Ross and a trainer, along with a few warmup throws, he stayed in — drawing a big cheer from the Wrigley Field crowd of 33,294.
Burnes (9-7) also was terrific, striking out seven in seven innings. But the three-time All-Star remains winless in seven starts since he pitched eight sparkling innings in a 4-0 victory at Philadelphia on July 20.
Cardinals 6, Padres 5 (10 innings) — At St. Louis: Tommy Edman singled with one out in the 10th give St. Louis a come-from-behind walk-off win.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 12, Angels 7 — At Philadelphia: Alec Bohm followed an intentional walk to Bryce Harper with a go-ahead three-run homer, Harper also connected on career home run No. 299 and Philadelphia won its fifth straight game, beating Los Angeles.
Rays 11, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes homered as Tampa Bay rallied from two early deficits and beat Miami for its ninth win in 11 games.
Nationals 5, Blue Jays 4 — At Toronto: Keibert Ruiz hit a three-run home run, Carter Kieboom had a two-run drive and Washington beat Toronto, dropping the Blue Jays 3 1/2 games behind Houston for the final AL wild card.
Rangers 2, Mets 1 — At New York: Mitch Garver homered to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and Texas, finally emerging from a slump, beat New York.
Pirates 6, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Ke’Bryan Hayes and Liover Peguero homered as Pittsburgh beat Kansas City.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 9, White Sox 3 — At Baltimore: Anthony Santander hit a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning, and AL-best Baltimore defeated Chicago to match its victory total from last season.
Yankees 4, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: New York won consecutive games for the first time in four weeks, beating Detroit as Gleyber Torres homered for the second night in a row.
Astros 6, Red Sox 2 — At Boston: Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and Houston continued its late-August surge with a win over Boston.
Guardians 4, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Bo Naylor homered and Cleveland overcame an early exit from its starting pitcher to beat Minnesota.