DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the host Boston Celtics, 128-114, and improve to 6-1 for the season.
Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston, 39-11, in the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5.
Cavaliers 113, Hornets 110 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by Charlotte to win and close out a five-game trip on a positive note.
76ers 113, Trail Blazers 103 — At Philadelphia: Seth Curry stepped up in Joel Embiid’s absence, scoring 23 points to lead short-handed Philadelphia over Portland.
Pacers 131, Spurs 118 — At Indianapolis: Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 19 points to lead Indiana past San Antonio.
Raptors 113, Knicks 104 — At New York: OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and Toronto won its fourth straight by beating New York.
Hawks 118, Wizards 111 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Atlanta beat Washington.
Grizzlies 106, Nuggets 97 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant scored 26 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists as Memphis beat Denver.
Magic 115, Timberwolves 97 — At Minneapolis: Cole Anthony scored 31 points and Orlando used a 43-19 burst in the fourth quarter to beat Minnesota.