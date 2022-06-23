IOWA CITY — A heartwarming tradition launched at Iowa home football games five years ago is getting another feel-good layer.
The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that patients at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital will get to pick the songs that accompany the Hawkeye Wave, at which fans attending games at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium wave to patients at the adjacent hospital and the patients are often seen waving back.
The university had asked fans vote for a new song to replace Pat Green’s country song “Wave on Wave” that has accompanied the Hawkeye Wave since its inception in 2017. The fans, in turn, suggested letting the kids pick.
Now at every Iowa home game this year, the hospital’s Kid Captain — a Children’s Hospital patient who is picked to be honored at each home game — will help select a new song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave.
“The children are the true heroes, so the choice is theirs,” said Peter Matthes, Iowa’s vice president for external relations. “That is something we can all agree on, and I cannot thank our fans enough for their input, engagement and generosity.”
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Snyder
A U.S. House committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment.
The committee released a memo ahead of a hearing Wednesday. The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees.
Snyder declined to testify at the hearing, but the committee plans to issue a subpoena to compel a deposition. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the committee that Snyder “has been held accountable.”
NFL seeks arbitration for Flores’ suit
NEW YORK — The NFL and six of its teams have filed for arbitration in the lawsuit that alleges they engaged in racial discrimination. If the league’s request is successful, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would be the arbitrator.
The league and the teams filed papers late Tuesday with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Siragusa passes away at age 55
BETHESDA, Md. — Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.
Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available. The man known as “the Goose” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens.
Ravens linebacker Ferguson dies at 26
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Police said the cause of death is still to be determined but that no foul play is suspected at this time. Ferguson played three NFL seasons. All were with Baltimore.
BASKETBALL
Griner chosen as honorary All-Star starter
NEW YORK — Brittney Griner will have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game, being named an honorary starter Wednesday by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag.
The State Department in May designated Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who is effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.
GOLF
British Open allows golfers from LIV series
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month. The U.S. Open had allowed players who were banned by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV Golf series to play at last week’s tournament. The world’s oldest major championship begins July 14 at St. Andrews.
BASEBALL
Cain clears waivers, becomes free agent
MILWAUKEE — Former Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. The Brewers made the announcement via social media. The Brewers designated Cain for assignment Saturday just as he reached 10 years of major league service. That enabled to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund. The 36-year-old Cain was batting .179 with one homer and nine RBIs in 43 games this season.
Melvin cleared from COVID protocols
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin returned to the dugout after being sidelined by COVID protocols for 11 games. Melvin says he’s been asymptomatic for the last nine days.
