Sonny Gray threw five scoreless innings in a third straight strong start to open the season for the Minnesota Twins, outdueling Lucas Giolito to beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-1, on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
The Twins won their third series out of four behind another sharp performance from a thriving rotation that ranks second in the major leagues in ERA, with Gray (2-0) piggybacking on a gem by Pablo López on Tuesday night.
Gray gave up three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He was pulled after only 78 pitches after lowering his ERA to 0.53. Jhoan Duran finished the ninth for his third save after allowing a two-out homer to Lenyn Sosa.
The only setback for the Twins was yet another injury, when shortstop Kyle Farmer left the game in the fourth after being hit in the face with a fastball from Giolito.
Giolito (0-1) got back on track after a nightmarish turn at Pittsburgh last week, when he gave up 12 hits, seven runs and two homers in four innings. The right-hander struck out seven Twins in six innings, his only run allowed on a bases-loaded groundout by Michael Taylor that scored Ryan Jeffers.
Jeffers started the fourth with a gracious triple when right fielder Gavin Sheets retreated for a routine fly ball, got his feet tangled and tumbled to the grass. He was lying down as the ball landed behind him. Taylor’s one-out check swing bounced the ball to first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who bobbled it after stepping on the base — potentially costing him the chance to throw home for a double play.
Rays 9, Red Sox 7 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tampa Bay won its 12th straight game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer. The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history.
Yankees 4, Guardians 3 — At Cleveland: Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tiebreaking, two-out double in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and New York survived a nerve-racking finish.
Athletics 8, Orioles 4 — At Baltimore: Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carlos Pérez homered and had three hits to help Oakland snap a six-game losing streak.
Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3 (10 innings) — At Toronto: George Springer singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Toronto rallied past Detroit, handing the Tigers their sixth consecutive defeat.
Royals 10, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Vinnie Pasquantino hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and Kansas City never looked back.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 5, Cubs 2 — At Chicago: Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak. Chicago (6-5) had beaten Seattle (5-8) seven consecutive times dating to July 31, 2016, the Cubs’ longest win streak against an American League team since interleague play started in 1997.
Astros 7, Pirates 0 — At Pittsburgh: José Urquidy scattered two hits over six innings, rookie Corey Julks hit the first home run of his big league career and Houston rolled.
Angels 3, Nationals 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Griffin Canning pitched five solid innings in his first big league appearance in 22 months, and rookie Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run for Los Angeles against Washington.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 7, Rockies 4 — At Denver: Nolan Gorman hit a late tiebreaking home run for the second straight day, lifting St. Louis over Colorado. Nolan Arenado hit his 139th home run at Coors Field and Tyler O’Neill got his first home run since opening day.
Mets 5, Padres 2 — At New York: Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered, David Robertson got four key outs and the New York Mets beat San Diego to take two of three from the Padres in a rematch of their playoff series last October.
Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 — At Phoenix: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer for his first long ball with the Diamondbacks, rookie Drey Jameson pitched four scoreless innings and Arizona beat Milwaukee. The Diamondbacks took two of three in the series and have won five of their past six games.
Marlins 3, Phillies 2 (10 innings) — At Philadelphia: Bryan De La Cruz won the game with an RBI single in the 10th inning and Jorge Soler’s solo tying homer in the eighth sparked Miami to take two of three from the NL champions.
Braves 5, Reds 4 — At Atlanta: Eddie Rosario led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking home run and Atlanta beat Cincinnati to sweep the three-game series and extend the Reds’ frustrations in close games.
