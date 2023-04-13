White Sox Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Twins won, 3-1, to take their third series victory of the season.

 Abbie Parr The Associated Press

Sonny Gray threw five scoreless innings in a third straight strong start to open the season for the Minnesota Twins, outdueling Lucas Giolito to beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-1, on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The Twins won their third series out of four behind another sharp performance from a thriving rotation that ranks second in the major leagues in ERA, with Gray (2-0) piggybacking on a gem by Pablo López on Tuesday night.

