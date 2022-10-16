NASCAR Texas Auto Racing
Tyler Reddick greets fans at NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway last month. He will be on the pole for today’s playoff race at Las Vegas.

 LM Otero The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note, and hours after announcing he’ll drive for 23XI Racing next season, won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who said his Chevrolet was subpar in Saturday morning practice, rebounded for an electric lap at 184.603 mph to earn the top starting spot for the opening race of the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

