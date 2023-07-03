Brewers Pirates Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea delivers during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. The Cascade, Iowa, native earned the decision in a 6-3 victory.

 Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press

William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-3, on Sunday to win their third straight series.

Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.

