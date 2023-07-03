William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-3, on Sunday to win their third straight series.
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea (5-4) won his second straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. With runners on second and third in the fifth, he retired Andrew McCutchen on an inning-ending groundout.
“There hasn’t been a ton of swing and miss the last two games,” Rea said. “But we’re getting contact early and that’s a recipe for going deeper into the game.”
Hoby Milner entered with a 3-2 lead in the seventh and got Connor Joe to hit an inning-ending flyout.
Elvis Peguero allowed Josh Palacios’ RBI double in the eighth, and Devin Williams retired three straight batters for his 17th save in 18 chances.
Milwaukee (45-39) won seven of 10 on its trip and remained tied with Cincinnati for the NL Central lead. Milwaukee also went 7-3 during a 10-game trip in April, as the Brewers won at least seven games on a 10-game road trip for the seventh time in franchise history.
“We pitched well and we have a lot of guys contributing to that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It takes a lot of guys on your roster when you go through a trip like this and we got a big effort from Colin.”
Pittsburgh (39-44) lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.
Rich Hill (7-8) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings. The 43-year-old left-hander, who struck out eight and walked two, thought the game came down to the Contreras home run.
Nick Gonzales, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, hit his second big league homer, a two-run drive that put Pittsburgh ahead in the second. Palacios doubled twice for the Pirates.
Contreras’ ninth homer put the Brewers ahead 3-2 in the third. His 435-foot drive came on a fastball.
Reds 4, Padres 3 — At Cincinnati: Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer for Cincinnati. Spencer Steer also had a two-run homer and rookie Andrew Abbott struck out a career-high 12 in 7 2/3 innings for the surprising young Reds, who remained tied with Milwaukee atop the NL Central.
Braves 6, Marlins 3 — At Atlanta: Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead, and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to win for the 16th time in 17 games.
Nationals 5, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Stone Garrett hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario added a solo shot and reliever Kyle Finnegan pitched out of late-inning jams for Washington.
Mets 8, Giants 4 — At New York: Mark Canha and Pete Alonso homered as New York won a series for the first time in a month. Blake Sabol went deep for San Francisco.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 5, Yankees 1 — At St. Louis: Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, beating Gerrit Cole. On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old left-hander made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader.
Guardians 8, Cubs 6 (10 innings) — At Chicago: Josh Naylor delivered a two-run single in the 10th to lift Cleveland after Chicago scored four times in the bottom of the ninth to tie it. Christopher Morel hit a solo homer in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth to spark the Cubs’ rally. Cody Bellinger’s deep sacrifice fly tied it.
Royals 9, Dodgers 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece to help Kansas City in the romp.
Tigers 14, Rockies 9 — At Denver: Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and Detroit finished with five home runs overall. The win clinched the three-game series for the Tigers.
Angels 5, Diamondbacks 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and Los Angeles won despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 8, Athletics 7 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jake Burger hit his 18th home run and Chicago avoided a three-game sweep. Zach Remillard added a two-run single and Eloy Jiménez had a pair of RBI singles as the White Sox finished their seven-game road trip 3-4.
Orioles 2, Twins 1 — At Baltimore: Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit rookie Jordan Westburg with a pitch n the eighth inning, enabling Baltimore to stop a four-game skid.
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4 — At Toronto: Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Boston completed a three-game sweep.
Astros 5, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Chas McCormick lined a tiebreaking triple with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and Houston hung on for the victory.
Mariners 7, Rays 6 — At Seattle: José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and Seattle erased an early five-run deficit to win.