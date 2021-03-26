INDIANAPOLIS — Under sharp criticism during its marquee March Madness tournaments, the NCAA said Thursday it is hiring a law firm to review potential gender equity issues related to how it conducts its men’s and women’s championship events.
The NCAA has been accused the past two weeks of not providing equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments. Among other things, female players, coaches and staff in San Antonio have criticized the NCAA for not initially providing a full weight-training area to the women’s teams, noting the men’s teams in Indianapolis did not have the same problem.
The NCAA has apologized and President Mark Emmert said Thursday that Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which has experience in Title IX and gender equity issues, will conduct an “independent equity review” and evaluate the organization’s “practices and policies and provide recommendations on steps we can take to get better.”
BASEBALL
Gio Gonzalez retires after 13 seasons
JUPITER, Fla. — Pitcher Gio Gonzalez has retired after 13 major league seasons. The 35-year-old left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team. González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.
Former AL president Brown dies at 96
Bobby Brown, an infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, died Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, the Yankees said. He was 96.
Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54, with Yogi Berra his roommate. He spent eight seasons in the majors and played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with three home runs, 48 RBIs. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs.
BASKETBALL
Lon Kruger retires after 35-year career
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement on Thursday, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins.
Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins — Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV. His 674-432 career record ranks 27th all-time.
FOOTBALL
Bears re-sign DB Houston-Carson for 1 year
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears re-signed defensive back and special teams contributor DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract on Thursday.
Houston-Carson played in all 16 games last season. He broke up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left after Cairo Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal to help preserve Chicago’s 20-19 victory over Tampa Bay on Oct. 8. A week later, his interception sealed the Bears’ win at Carolina.
Wisconsin hires ex-Cowboys assistant Brown
MADISON, Wis. — Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown is returning to football after a one-year, health-related absence and taking the same position at Wisconsin. The Badgers announced the hire Thursday.
Brown coached Cowboys running backs from 2013-19 while working on a staff headed by Jason Garrett, who was forced out after the 2019 season. Brown spent 2020 out of coaching while he battled cancer.
Patriots re-sign RB White to 1-year deal
BOSTON — The New England Patriots re-signed running back James White, bringing back a key veteran cog of their offense for his eighth season. The deal is for one year and according to reports will pay him a guaranteed $2.5 million.
Cardinals sign veteran CB Butler
The Arizona Cardinals added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary and also traded center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick. Butler, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Vikings.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks blank Panthers
CHICAGO — Kevin Lankinen made 41 saves in his second career shutout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the short-handed Florida Panthers, 3-0, on Thursday night. Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel each had a goal for Chicago.