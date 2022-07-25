Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, on Sunday to salvage a four-game split.

Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second second straight game, helping the White Sox end a series that was shaping up as a bad one for them on a stronger note.

