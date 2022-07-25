Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, on Sunday to salvage a four-game split.
Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second second straight game, helping the White Sox end a series that was shaping up as a bad one for them on a stronger note.
The reigning AL Central champions won the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader after blowing a 3-0 lead. They jumped on Shane Bieber (4-6) in this one and finished a stretch of 19 straight games against division opponents at 10-9.
Chicago scored five in the second on Garcia’s two-run homer and Pollock’s three-run drive. Jiménez made it 6-0 when he connected leading off the sixth.
That was plenty for Cease (10-4), who won his third straight start.
The right-hander gave up seven hits and struck out four. He walked one and threw two wild pitches, after beating Cleveland and Minnesota prior to the All-Star break. Cease is 6-1 with a miniscule 0.57 ERA in his past eight starts.
Cleveland lost its second in a row after winning five straight. Bieber got tagged for six runs and eight hits in six innings.
Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and Steven Kwan added a solo drive in the ninth against Liam Hendriks.
Yankees 6, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and New York blanked Baltimore. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits as Toronto completed a three-game sweep.
Twins 9, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead Minnesota. Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break.
Royals 4, Rays 2 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and Kansas City won a series against the Rays for the first time in five years.
Astros 8, Mariners 5 — At Seattle: Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and Houston roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award to complete a three-game sweep.
Rangers 11, Athletics 8 — At Oakland, Calif.: Martín Pérez allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his undefeated streak and beat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading Texas over Oakland.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 4, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and Chicago completed a three-game sweep. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500.
Brewers 10, Rockies 9 — At Milwaukee: Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that lifted Milwaukee. Rowdy Tellez hit a tying single before McCutchen hit the go-ahead double off Alex Colomé.
Reds 6, Cardinals 3 — At Cincinnati: Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury, and Cincinnati overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series.
Marlins 6, Pirates 5 (10 innings) — At Pittsburgh: Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning to lift Miami. Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits.
Dodgers 7, Giants 4 — At Los Angeles: Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally in the seventh inning while Los Angeles surged past San Francisco for its season-high eighth consecutive victory.
Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and Washington avoided a three-game sweep by beating Arizona.
Mets 8, Padres 5 — At New York: Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido drove in runs during a five-run sixth for New York. Alonso added an RBI double, and two runs scored on Mark Canha’s slow roller in the seventh.
INTERLEAGUE
Angels 9, Braves 1 — At Atlanta: Taylor Ward homered in a five-run first, and Reid Detmers pitched five scoreless innings to lead Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.