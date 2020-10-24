GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play today against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.
The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston.
Bakhtiari was injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur hadn’t revealed this week how the team might shuffle its offensive line if Bakhtiari couldn’t play. Rick Wagner replaced Bakhtiari at left tackle during the Bucs game.
The Packers (4-1) have plenty of other injury issues as they head into Houston (1-5).
Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) have been ruled out. Cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps) are doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones is questionable after injuring a calf in practice Thursday.
The Packers also announced Saturday they had activated rookie linebacker Kamal Martin from the injured reserve and had signed linebacker James Burgess from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and put Burgess on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
They also signed guard Ben Braden and defensive line Billy Winn to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated safety Henry Black and running back Dexter Williams to the active roster for gameday.
Martin, a fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, was having a productive training camp before going on injured reserve
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.
Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have placed running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve and activated safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the practice squad.
The Niners made the moves to add two safeties to the active roster on Saturday because starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England with injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on the COVID-19 list Saturday. He did not make the cross-country trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers. The Jaguars (1-5) activated running back Devine Ozigbo from the injured reserve/designated for return list. He could make his 2020 debut against the Chargers (1-4).
AUTO RACING
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Will Power won his fifth pole of the season and flirted with the St. Petersburg track record Saturday in qualifying for the IndyCar season finale.
Power will start from the pole today on the downtown temporary street course for the ninth time in his career. Power is in a three-way fight with Colton Herta and rookie Pato O’Ward for third in the final standings. The championship will be decided between Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden.
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday. Having secured a record-extending 97th career pole, Hamilton can make Formula One history if he wins Sunday’s race with a 92nd win to move one clear of Michael Schumacher.
GOLF
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ally McDonald held onto the lead Saturday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 27-year-old from Mississippi had a 13-under 203 total on the Great Waters Course. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was second after a 69.
BRESCIA, Italy — Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan share a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.
Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday. McGowan, who has had just one top-10 finish on the European Tour over the last four seasons, carded a 67.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover. Houston general manager James Click said Saturday that James had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday.
James was 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA in 13 appearances (two starts) with 21 strikeouts.
BOXING
LONDON — WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined.
Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020. Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018. The 32-year-old Fury announced in June he had agreed to a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, the WBA and IBF champ.