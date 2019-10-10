CLOVIS, N.M. — A New Mexico football coach has been fired and faces criminal charges after authorities said a student used a cellphone video to capture the coach on video taking money from a player’s wallet.
State Police arrested Miyamura High School coach John D. Roanhaus on Saturday following a review of the footage showing Roanhaus going into the school’s locker room and taking $40 from the wallet, court documents said.
According to an arrest warrant, a police officer was contacted by a student’s mother who showed the officer the cellphone video. The video showed Roanhaus walking into the school’s locker area, taking two $20 bills from a black wallet and stuffing the money in his sock, Officer Nathaniel Renteria wrote in the arrest warrant.
Roanhaus had been the head football coach at the high school in the small, New Mexico western city of Gallup since 2018. He is the youngest son of New Mexico Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus, who retired in 2016 as head football coach at Clovis High School after recording 343 wins, the most in state history.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Independent newspaper that Roanhaus was fired.
Roanhaus, 42, was charged with larceny and non-residential burglary and ordered held on $2,000 bail. Roanhaus did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Wednesday seeking comment.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The heavily underdog New York Giants are going to be without their top two running backs and their two leading receivers against the New England Patriots.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Wednesday running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram will not play tonight against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots (5-0).
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs could get star wide receiver Tyreek Hill back for Sunday’s game against Houston, though that may be just about the end of the positive news on the injury front.
The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Xavier Williams on injured reserve after he sustained a high ankle sprain in last weekend’s 19-13 loss to the Colts. He was among a handful of crucial players that went down during the game, many of whom could still be out for Week 6.
Left tackle Eric Fisher remains out after core muscle surgery. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie all missed practice Wednesday after they were hurt during the game against the Colts. The Chiefs signed veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain and offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski to provide some depth up front.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s appeal to overturn his suspension for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit was denied Wednesday.
Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict’s appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs.
BEREA, Ohio — Richard Sherman is backpedaling after blitzing Baker Mayfield.
The outspoken San Francisco 49ers cornerback said Wednesday that he plans to apologize to Mayfield after accusing the Cleveland Browns quarterback of not shaking his hand before Monday night’s game. Sherman initially said he felt Mayfield disrespected him before the pregame coin toss by ignoring him. But after videos showed that Mayfield did shake hands with Sherman, the defensive star changed his tune.
JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to practice Wednesday, two days after seeing a back specialist. Coach Doug Marrone said the team is taking Ramsey’s potential return “step by step.” The Jaguars (2-3) host New Orleans (4-1) on Sunday.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge has ruled that Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can wait until after the football season to give a deposition in a former employee’s lawsuit. The judge did not limit the scope of the deposition, although Thomas Kienbaum, a lawyer for Dantonio, said the judge did offer to provide possible supervision for the depositions of Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon. Kienbaum said the deposition for Hollis is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State football employee, filed a lawsuit claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against three players in 2017. Dantonio was named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed last year.
Warner U. player dies during practice
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Authorities say a senior wide receiver for Warner University’s football team died during practice. School officials said in a statement that Theodore Hammonds collapsed after a non-contact drill Tuesday and was tended to by the team’s staff.
Polk County Emergency Services took Hammonds to a hospital where he died. School officials said they don’t know what caused Hammonds to collapse.
BASKETBALL
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where Calhoun now works.
Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the small Catholic school, which began admitting men in 2018. She alleges she was fired after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team.
She alleges, among other things, that the former UConn coach once called her “hot” and on another occasion forced her to clean up coffee grounds he spilled, telling her it was something his wife would do for him at home.